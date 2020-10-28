Hyderabad prof in bestselling author list

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India (ICFAI) Business School Professor Dr. Debapratim Purkayastha tops 2019/20 Bestselling Case Authors List for the fifth consecutive year out of more than 8,000 case authors worldwide.

Professor Debapratim of the AACSB-accredited ICFAI Business School Hyderabad maintained his position at the top of the list for the fifth year in a row. Of Purkayastha’s success, Richard McCracken, The Case Centre’s Director, said: “To feature in the list is a considerable achievement.”