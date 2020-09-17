STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Sticking to idealism

In one of its sessions, nonagenarian writer Nayantara Sahgal was in conversation with Kedar Mishra, an eminent art critic and political analyst.

Published: 17th September 2020 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

The platform has conducted 51 sessions so far, and has reached over nine lakh views.

By Express News Service

Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF), a premier literary festival, recently initiated an online literary webinar series titled, Bhava Samvad.

The platform has conducted 51 sessions so far, and has reached over nine lakh views.

In one of its sessions, nonagenarian writer Nayantara Sahgal was in conversation with Kedar Mishra, an eminent art critic and political analyst.

The discussion covered the writer’s early days of education and how she got inspired by Gandhiji. She lost her father Ranjit Sitaram Pandit in her teens and her mother Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit was a strong force of support. Talking about how the transition in politics has inspired her writings, she said, “My novel characters continue to reflect the contemporary times.

As writers, it’s incumbent upon us to reflect the social reality. I wrote against the policies of Indira Gandhi and criticised the Emergency, and as a result I was denied a posting to Italy as an ambassador. The freedom struggle fused with Gandhian ideas of non-violence struggle continues to provide oxygen and I don’t fear to criticise any government for their policies and ideologies.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp