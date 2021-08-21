STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamannaah to co-author book promoting ancient Indian wellness practices

"Back To The Roots", published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), will hit the stands on August 30.

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI" A new book by lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho and actor Tamannaah invokes India's ancient knowledge to tell readers how inexpensive it is to invest in their lifestyles, prevent diseases, improve longevity and subsequently improve the quality of their lives.

As per the book, "observation and deductive reasoning" have proved to be the bedrock of age-old and time-tested practices including "Indian squat" and the tradition of touching the feet of elders, which are conveniently dubbed as mere "myths in the absence of modern scientific certification.

"'Back To Roots' is my first book and is special for the very same reason. But more than that, it is something I genuinely believe in and want more people to experience it. My aim is to make people understand the importance of our ancient practices with this book because it goes beyond the idea of being physically fit.

"Especially, in today's time, with the constant pressure and race, this cultural knowledge has more significance than anything else," Tamannaah, who has made her debut as an author with the book, told PTI.

Beside offering the rationale behind over 100 such ancient Indian practices that go a long way in promoting long-term wellness, the book also talks about traditional Indian recipes, superfoods and tips that provide solutions to a host of ailments like constipation, acidity and fever.

"India is such an assortment of cultural beliefs and practices, and when this is understood and practiced with logic and understanding, it has the immense power to change our health," said Coutinho.

"While advancement and technology are good and required, it shouldn't define us. We still need to stick to roots. The inspiration behind my practice has always been nature and our rich cultural wisdom and through this book, we aim to revive them and inspire people to adopt these golden practices," he added.

His previously authored books on lifestyle and wellness include "The Great Indian Diet with Shilpa Shetty", "The Magic Weight-Loss Pill with Anushka Shetty" and his most recent digital release "A New Way of Living".

