STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

KSRTC conductor creates Malayalis’ own Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes, created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, is one of the most celebrated fictional characters.

Published: 05th February 2021 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Renju Kilimanoor

By Gautham S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Sherlock Holmes, created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, is one of the most celebrated fictional characters. His stories and detective skills continue to fascinate people. Kilimanoor-native Ranju R S (Renju Kilimanoor), who works as a conductor with the KSRTC, is  a diehard fan of Sherlock Holmes stories. This inspired him to write a book titled ‘Doyle Juniorinte Alexy Kadhakal’, a collection of five detective stories.

Private detective Alexy is the protagonist in the novel. He is assisted by his college friend John. “I felt sad when I finished reading the novels of Sherlock Holmes as I wanted more. I was influenced by the character and his camaraderie with Dr John H Watson. So, I considered writing detective stories with two characters inspired by the original,” says Ranju. Two years ago, he used to write Alexy stories on an online self-publishing platform.

“Readers were in awe of the characters and stories. They encouraged me to publish the same,” adds Ranju. It took him months to finish the book. “I was careful about setting the characters and stories. Though inspired, they shouldn’t have any traits of Holmes or Watson. I focused on keeping stories different from the existing detectives,” he says. The book received positive reviews and the author has already started working on the second part.

“Many said they got the same thrill of reading a Holmes story,” says Ranju. “I have four non-working days in a week. So, I had ample time to complete the book. Many working in the Kilimanoor depot bought my book,” quips Ranju. The second part of Alexy’s stories is expected to be released by June and will have four stories. “I have already received over 70 preorders. My friends supported me when the publishers were reluctant to take up my book,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/trans
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the highlights
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp