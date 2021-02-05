KSRTC conductor creates Malayalis’ own Sherlock Holmes

Gautham S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Sherlock Holmes, created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, is one of the most celebrated fictional characters. His stories and detective skills continue to fascinate people. Kilimanoor-native Ranju R S (Renju Kilimanoor), who works as a conductor with the KSRTC, is a diehard fan of Sherlock Holmes stories. This inspired him to write a book titled ‘Doyle Juniorinte Alexy Kadhakal’, a collection of five detective stories.

Private detective Alexy is the protagonist in the novel. He is assisted by his college friend John. “I felt sad when I finished reading the novels of Sherlock Holmes as I wanted more. I was influenced by the character and his camaraderie with Dr John H Watson. So, I considered writing detective stories with two characters inspired by the original,” says Ranju. Two years ago, he used to write Alexy stories on an online self-publishing platform.

“Readers were in awe of the characters and stories. They encouraged me to publish the same,” adds Ranju. It took him months to finish the book. “I was careful about setting the characters and stories. Though inspired, they shouldn’t have any traits of Holmes or Watson. I focused on keeping stories different from the existing detectives,” he says. The book received positive reviews and the author has already started working on the second part.

“Many said they got the same thrill of reading a Holmes story,” says Ranju. “I have four non-working days in a week. So, I had ample time to complete the book. Many working in the Kilimanoor depot bought my book,” quips Ranju. The second part of Alexy’s stories is expected to be released by June and will have four stories. “I have already received over 70 preorders. My friends supported me when the publishers were reluctant to take up my book,” he says.