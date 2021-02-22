STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Digital is the way forward, says Delhi Literature Festival's founder Bharati Bhargava

The ninth edition of Delhi Literature Festival, in its digital avatar, is being promoted to over 122M users, says festival founder, Bharati Bhargava.

Published: 22nd February 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Dignataries at the launch event of Delhi Literature Festival 2021 edition, DLF Avenue, Saket

Dignataries at the launch event of Delhi Literature Festival 2021 edition, DLF Avenue, Saket

By Express News Service

Usually held every February as a physical festival, the Delhi Literature Festival (DLF), in its ninth edition this year, was launched online at Commons, DLF Avenue, Saket, which is also the host venue for the 2021 edition. Bharati Bhargava, Founder Director, DLF, tells The Morning Standard on how an online festival garners support and says given the overwhelming response, she may organise more such events in the year.

Bharati Bhargava

What is DLF’s major objective?

To promote Indian art, culture and the good old habit of book reading along with Indian authors and publishers. We also want to bring the focus on Delhi as a major cultural and tourism destination. The DLF is held annually around February. We may organise more events round the year, based on the response.

What are the highlights this year?

To begin with, most of the authors are last years’ bestsellers. Milee Ashwarya Publisher Penguin Random House and Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor in Chief Businessworld have joined the Delhi Literature Festival as the Honorary Advisors.

Chitra Mudgal, Sahitya Akademi Awardee 2019 for Hindi Literature delivered the keynote address.

Any big names participating this year?

The list includes Anupam Kher, Tahira Kashyap Khuranna, Deanne Pandey, Devdutt Patanaik, Preeti Shenoy, and Satyarth Nayak.

Give us an insight into organising a literature festival online.

Going digital is the way forward. It provides the endless opportunity of instantly scaling up the programme. For this year, we have gone digital with the Zoom video app, further broadcasting through Facebook Live to the larger audience. We hope to share sessions’ videos on YouTube and other social media platforms after the festival. The digital space provides authors and audience an adequate plattform for joining the festival, without leaving their own comfort space.

How has the response been? What steps have you taken to ensure high attendance from across the world?

The response has been overwhelming. We received requests for authors from major publishers, however we could not oblige all, despite our best intention and efforts. The session with Devdutt Patanaik on his latest book had 5,000 plus viewers. We are also actively promoting the DLF banner/ authors/books on our own social media platforms. Our digital partners are promoting the festival to over 122M users, across the country.

TILL: February 28
AT: https://www.facebook. com/delhiliteraturefest/live

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Literature Festival
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp