STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

'The Maharaja of Jodhpur's guns' book review: The royal armoury

It’s just that the high price of this volume could come in way of reaching to vast sections.

Published: 03rd January 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2021 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bhutan's King and his wife visiting Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur. (File photo | PTI)

By Humra Quraishi
Express News Service

It’s an impressive volume. And hugely heavy. Probably heavier than a couple of guns. Though I must  hasten to add that till date I haven’t held a gun in my hands! And I must also hasten to say that it’s one of those volume exclusively for those curious to gather more facts and factors to arms and the connected bandobast. And yes, it could also be useful to researchers and academics and all those delving deep into the bygones and what all they held out.

After all, the author—Robert Elgood—is an internationally known expert on historic arms. To be nearer precision, “of Hindu India and of the Islamic World”. Some of his earlier published volumes are: Islamic Arms and Armour, Arms and Armour of Arabia, Firearms of the Islamic World in the Tareq Rajab Collection, Kuwait, Hindu Arms and Ritual, Arms of Greece and Her Balkan Neighbours in the Ottoman Period, Arms and Armour at the Jaipur Court, Rajput Arms and Armour: Rathores and Their Armoury at Jodhpur Fort...

With such an impressive, vast and  diversified coverage, this time Elgood has focused on Jodhpur. Not to overlook the vital fact that Jodhpur has been one of the prime military states of Rajasthan, especially during the reign of Maharaja Ajit Singh (1678-1724). Also stands out the fact that the successive Maharajas of Jodhpur continued adding to the arms collection. And in 1972, Maharaja Gaj Singh of Jodhpur-Marwar transformed the Rathore’s Mehrangarh Fort into a Museum and Cultural Centre. 

As he writes in the very foreword to this volume: “Instruments of power and beauty, guns inevitably became status symbols in the later Mughal Age, and my forbearers built up quite a collection, generation after generation; a dazzling array of weapons in all sort of precious metals and materials, in all shapes and sizes; some even to be used from a camel’s back… My father, Maharaja Hanwant Singh, took his passion for guns in a different direction; setting up a gun factory in Mehrangarh Fort, designing his own firearms. One of his famous inventions, a disguised .22 pen-pistol, was recently auctioned as part of the Mountbatten Collection. How it got there—yet another fascinating story in this book.”

So here comes this absolutely exclusive volume focusing on the firearms and the lesser-known facts and backgrounds to them. Details stand out together their distinct clear images. Perhaps, one of the first volumes to wholeheartedly focus on arms and ammunition of the bygone decades. It’s just that the high price of this volume could come in way of reaching to vast sections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Robert Elgood The Maharaja of Jodhpurs guns Maharaja Hanwant Singh
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp