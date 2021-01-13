Four art schools to be part of Hyderabad Literary Festival

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: This year for the exhibitions at Hyderabad Literary Festival, in four different Art Schools have been invited to present their work via an online exhibition from January 22 to Feb 11. These are -- Shantiniketan School of Art - A Drawing Show, Kalabhavan School of Art (an art school founded by Rabindranath Tagore at Santiniketan), Baroda School of Art and Hyderabad SN School of Art. A brief look at what’s in the offing:

Allegories and Voices: Contemporary Drawing as Thought

Focusing on nearly 60 selected drawings by 17 Indian artists, the show highlights why drawing has endured as a method of making art and explores the major and fundamental nature of drawing through themes such as place and space, home, memory, identity and power. The online show showcases drawings by Parthapratim Deb, Ashok Bhowmik, Prabal C. Boral, Dilip Mitra, Salil Sahani, Mahula Ghosh, Santanu Mitra, Girish Chandra Behera. It is coordinated, Curated and Presented by Tanmay Santra

Continuous Stream of Kalabhavan Santiniketan

Kala Bhavana, the art school founded by Rabindranath Tagore at Santiniketan, celebrated its centenary last year. To present the art opus of the Kala Bhavan family, essentially the art school of Santiniketan Visva Bharati University, consisting of the alumni, the teachers and students, this an opportune moment, an exhibition that is being presented to understand the ethos and the aesthetic of the Institution occupying a pre-eminent place in the history of modern Indian art. Coordinated, Curated and Presented by Koeli Mukherjee Ghose, Anand Ghose and Poosapati Parameshwar Raju

Notes, Documents & Processes – impressions from a school

Part of a process of engagement with both materials and ideas, opening up dimensions of reading a (visual) text; distinctive approach of seeing, incorporating literary/ performative tools such a satire, the politics of history and heritage; drawing from ideas of absence-presence, observing the mundane and the mysterious, demarcating space-boundaries. Coordinated, Curated and Presented by Abeer Gupta and Shruti Mahajan

The Pedagogical Clutch

This exhibition is a compilation of artworks produced by the fine art students of the Sarojini Naidu School of Fine Arts, University of Hyderabad. This show will examine the importance of ideologies, concepts, skills and styles adopted by the students. Coordinated Curated and Presented by Atiya Amjad.

