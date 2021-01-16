Tech-lit meets girl power

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

A technocrat at a reputed MNC, entrepreneur (Owner of Paperwiff, an online publishing platform for writers), a blogger and an author, Vrinda Singh has written her second book, 5 Minutes. This book of over 16 chapters is a collection of real-life incidents. Its lucid and fast-paced style of writing keeps the reader hooked till the end. “Technology is my pride, and literature my passion,” says Singh, 27-year-old Dwarka resident. Excerpts:

Tell us about the book and its peculiar name

The book is inspired by people from the corporate world who have suffered unknowingly in the hands of patriarchy. It is an effort to educate girls to break free from the shackles of the society and live fearlessly.

It is also an attempt to value the simple things in life. The name comes from the fact that the book is an amalgamation of five different emotions that change every five minutes. Here, a girl experiences drastic changes in her life every five minutes.

How tough is it to break free from social taboos and swim against the tide?

It is very difficult. In fact, even writing about it is tough. The corporate backdrop and the extremum of brutal realities women face while keeping mum is very complicated to portray given several discontents arising from the patriarchal society.

If all women face patriarchy, then why do they pull back each other?

Women have a huge sense of competition that can turn negative after a point. I feel women often lack interpersonal or intrapersonal communication skills to recognise each other’s behaviour. Low self-esteem and lack of confidence are other traits that make them nasty to

their tribe.

A technocrat, an entrepreneur, a blogger and an author, which one is your favourite role?

The most rewarding role is that of a founder. Paperwiff has changed my life. Every day comes with an element of surprise and the power to handle the odds.

What if your creative work doesn’t get good reviews?

It is demoralising when your hard work is not accepted as per the expectations. But, this is the turning point of life, and one who accepts criticism bravely is sure to succeed sooner or later. I have wept for hours after reading the bad reviews, but they also helped me improve myself.

In your opinion, what is that one essential component of a book?

The story. It should be new and unpredictable. Also, presentation matters. So, the writing should be racy, and the cover page, in sync with the storyline.

How different are you from other authors?

I am different because for me literature and technology go-hand in-hand. Except for some engineer-authors, very few can see this beautiful infusion of technology and literature.