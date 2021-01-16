STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Tech-lit meets girl power

A technocrat at a reputed MNC, entrepreneur (Owner of Paperwiff, an online publishing platform for writers), a blogger and an author, Vrinda Singh has written her second book, 5 Minutes.

Published: 16th January 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

A technocrat at a reputed MNC, entrepreneur (Owner of Paperwiff, an online publishing platform for writers), a blogger and an author, Vrinda Singh has written her second book, 5 Minutes. This book of over 16 chapters is a collection of real-life incidents. Its lucid and fast-paced style of writing keeps the reader hooked till the end. “Technology is my pride, and literature my passion,” says Singh, 27-year-old Dwarka resident. Excerpts:

Tell us about the book and its peculiar name

The book is inspired by people from the corporate world who have suffered unknowingly in the hands of patriarchy. It is an effort to educate girls to break free from the shackles of the society and live fearlessly.

It is also an attempt to value the simple things in life. The name comes from the fact that the book is an amalgamation of five different emotions that change every five minutes. Here, a girl experiences drastic changes in her life every five minutes.

How tough is it to break free from social taboos and swim against the tide?

It is very difficult. In fact, even writing about it is tough. The corporate backdrop and the extremum of brutal realities women face while keeping mum is very complicated to portray given several discontents arising from the patriarchal society. 

If all women face patriarchy, then why do they pull back each other? 

Women have a huge sense of competition that can turn negative after a point. I feel women often lack interpersonal or intrapersonal communication skills to recognise each other’s behaviour. Low self-esteem and lack of confidence are other traits that make them nasty to 
their tribe. 

Vrinda Singh

A technocrat, an entrepreneur, a blogger and an author, which one is your favourite role? 

The most rewarding role is that of a founder. Paperwiff has changed my life. Every day comes with an element of surprise and the power to handle the odds. 

What if your creative work doesn’t get good reviews? 

It is demoralising when your hard work is not accepted as per the expectations. But, this is the turning point of life, and one who accepts criticism bravely is sure to succeed sooner or later. I have wept for hours after reading the bad reviews, but they also helped me improve myself. 

In your opinion, what is that one essential component of a book?

The story. It should be new and unpredictable. Also, presentation matters. So, the writing should be racy, and the cover page, in sync with the storyline. 

How different are you from other authors?

I am different because for me literature and technology go-hand in-hand. Except for some engineer-authors, very few can see this beautiful infusion of technology and literature. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Five minutes by Vrinda Singh
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp