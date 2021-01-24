STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

'The Secret Life of Debbie G' book review: Savage retribution

Adulting is a potted plant that comes with its own thorns, and Arya gets severely scratched in the process.

Published: 24th January 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2021 01:15 PM   |  A+A-

This coming-of-age tale tackles issues of latent anger, self-esteem, of coping with the curve balls life sometimes throws at you.

This coming-of-age tale tackles issues of latent anger, self-esteem, of coping with the curve balls life sometimes throws at you.

By Sheila Kumar
Express News Service

So the trope is a time-tested and popular one: young adult (16-year-old, in this case) finds herself once too often at the receiving end of bullying/sneering/scoffing from the self-appointed elite set, and decides to turn avenger, get her back on them in a manner calculated to hit and hurt, hard.

This well-written and well-illustrated graphic novel is a welcome addition to the packed shelf of revenge stories. Batra is on-point when detailing Soundarya—who prefers to be known as Arya—and her existential pangs. And Ganapathy’s illustrations keep the reader, pre-teen, young adult or certified adult, engaged all through. Yes, the finale does read like loose ends tied up a little too neatly, but truth to tell, who’d object to a happy-ish ending for all concerned?

Arya is not the prettiest girl in school, though she probably is one of the brightest, if not the brightest of them all. She struggles with weight issues, and feelings of insecurity when her single parent mother decides to break their circle of two and marry again.

Thrown into the mix are factors like her new stepbrother and stepsister who come with baggage that connects them uncomfortably to our girl: she had a crush on the dim but good-looking ‘brother’ ages ago, and her new ‘sister’ is quite her Enemy No. 1. Add to that the casual cruelty of school kids (schoolgirls, mostly), some adjustment of the Tamil Arya and her mom to their new Punjabi family, her own fledgling might-be-romance and basically, things aren’t flowing too smoothly.

Given that the back cover uncovers the secret, I would be dropping no spoilers in saying that Arya creates her online alter ego Debbie G, and goes viral in no time. This is absolutely no surprise because Debbie G is basically dishing the dirt on her peers, foes and then, inevitably, on her friends too. Becoming an online sensation is a big deal but it costs Arya plenty, as she soon discovers.

This coming-of-age tale tackles issues of latent anger, self-esteem, of coping with the curve balls life sometimes throws at you, and does it with sharp wit, a sensitive gaze and much empathy.  For the most part, Arya handles everything that comes her way with superb sarcasm and self-derision, though it’s clear to the reader that this façade, sturdy though it may seem, is actually vulnerably thin in places.

Adulting is a potted plant that comes with its own thorns, and Arya gets severely scratched in the process. However, her angst doesn’t spill out too luridly over the pages and that restraint works well for the story. An engaging read, this. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
the secret life of Debi G The Secret Life of Debbie G book review
India Matters
Shristi Goswami (Photo | special arrangement)
Haridwar girl Shrishti Goswami to be one-day CM of Uttarakhand on January 24
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File Photo| PTI)
'Defamatory' social media posts on Bihar govt, MPs, MLAs can land you in jail
File photo of fire mishap at the Serum Institute of India in Pune (Photo | PTI)
Serum Institute fire caused damage worth Rs 1,000 crore: CEO Adar Poonawalla
Image used for representational purpose only
Youth spotted at lover’s house in Barmer lands in Pakistan prison 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(File Photo | PTI)
One million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India in just 6 days: Health ministry
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Petrol, diesel prices increase fourth time in a week, touch all-time highs
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp