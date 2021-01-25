Covid: Book highlights healthcare workers’ struggles

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From working in extremely unfavourable conditions wearing PPE kit for long hours to staying away from the family for months, 2020 has been a testing year for the healthcare workers.

A new book by Dr Sujata Sharma, who is a professor at All India Medical Sciences in Delhi, highlights the emotional journey of such healthcare workers.

Dr Shama’s Warriors in White talks about seven healthcare workers who were not just battling with the dangers of the pandemic in different circumstances but also struggled immensely with mental pressure while working.

“It was a completely new challenge for all of us. Not just physically but it was an equally mentally challenging role. In the book, I have compared the frontline workers with that of the solar system and planets. Dr Randeep Guleria who is the head of our institute was like Sun - the source of energy for us.

In the same way other workers have been compared to different planets,” said Dr Shama, a professor in the biophysics department at AIIMS. She started writing on it from April 2020 and took 8 months to finish.

The book was launched by the AIIMS director on Saturday, January 23.