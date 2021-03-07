STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

'Girl A' review: Writer's choice to not focus on gruesome particulars makes this an interesting read

The author shares her thoughts on what went into the making of her bestseller.

Published: 07th March 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Abigail Dean

Abigail Dean

By Anuja Chandramouli
Express News Service

Abigail Dean’s exquisitely crafted psychological thriller, Girl A has been welcomed with thunderous applause and record sales. The protagonist, Lex Gracie, who saves herself and her siblings who have endured unspeakable trauma, is a fascinating character. The creative choice made by Dean not to focus on the gruesome particulars of what went down in that ‘house of horrors’ but on the far-reaching effects of abuse and its prolonged impact on the psyche of victims has paid off and the screen rights have gone to Sony. The author shares her thoughts on what went into the making of her bestseller.

What led to this book?
I’m very interested in true crime, but one of the questions I’ve always wondered is: what happens next? There is often a lot of media attention on a particular case or crime, to the extent that certain photographs or buildings acquire an odd infamy. But for the people actually affected by those events, there are so many months and years and decades after: how do people live then? In Girl A, I wanted to explore that quieter time, which is so often hidden from the public view.

The dynamics between the siblings is complicated. Do walk us through your process of peeling back the layers of their collective psyches.
Creating the different dynamics between the Gracie siblings was one of the best things about writing Girl A. They may have grown up in difficult, traumatic circumstances, but they share the same alliances, rivalries and barbs as any other siblings. Lex loves her older brother Ethan despite questions about his complicity in their parents’ abuse. As the oldest of the siblings, they bonded as children over books, over their love of school—and it’s that old allegiance that makes Lex stick by Ethan, despite the fact that he’s become a very questionable adult.

Girl A was refreshingly non-judgmental but to what extent do you think individual folly and broken systems are responsible for all the societal evils?
I’m glad that you found Girl A non-judgmental. It’s crucial for me to have characters who feel like real people, and real human beings are rarely simply good or evil. I don’t have sympathy for every character in Girl A, but I try to have some understanding for each of them, however misguided their actions become. There are many moments in Girl A where the community is complicit in ignoring the children’s suffering—where people try to step in, but fail to do enough—but that’s not intended to be judgmental, either. I don’t have the confidence to assume I would act differently. It was one of the things I found most uncomfortable, writing the book, and I think it’s a question for each reader to ask themselves. 

Do share a glimpse into the next book you are working on. It is eagerly awaited…
My second novel follows two characters in the aftermath of an attack: one loses her mother in the atrocity, and the other believes that the whole thing was a hoax, and sets out to disprove it. Like Girl A, it deals with themes of trauma behind the headlines, and with the different perspectives of different characters, just as the Gracie siblings each remember their childhood in a slightly different way.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Girl A Abigail Dean
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp