On a clichéd track

Ganesh Saili By

Express News Service

One thing the present pandemic has certainly done is given birth to a pandemonium of new publications. Maybe we can call it ‘bibliophilia’ in the times of pandemic or call Warm Loving Medication a part of this itching-to-write-and-publish syndrome. Though believe you me, as a reviewer, I have read worse. This book deals with the idea that if we could put all our troubles aside and chase love instead, it is still in the remedy to fix-it-all. Had the story ended there, this book would never have been written. Now didn’t someone say, the real story is what comes after the first kiss?

We all know the characters in this story for most of us have carted our own Meera around. This one begins after the suicide of an acquaintance. In this beautiful city despite the dirt-stained (or should I have used the four-letter word the author uses like a taser?) sidewalk. Life has remained directionless until a small incident serves as a wakeup call for Abeer. A chance encounter with Meera leads to something far more than he ever imagined. She is an optimist floating in an ocean of nihilists. That does not help too much as you dip into the dark, gloomy mind of an obsessive lover.

It’s not that the book is badly written. It is surprisingly relatable at times. It will wake you up from your comfortable siesta and really make you think and look back at your own life. How I wish the author had avoided the dirt track or four-letter words! A limited vocabulary is that last thing you need. It may make you smile, but only for a moment. The lack of depth will soon have you crying.

For with a multitude of friends on social media, we remain islands of loneliness at the end of the day. We see the world through the eyes of Abeer, who drifts through life, working and dealing with obstacles one at a time. He has always felt a certain emptiness in his life, but tries to remain optimistic. He is working on conflicting emotions after a friend kills herself. Then he meets Meera on a flight with whom he strikes up a conversation. Later, they embark on a journey to find themselves and their place in the world.

The subtle question of mental health becomes a part of the equation. Overall it is an average read, but I do recommend it to those who want to see ‘how’ the lives of Abeer and Meera (both suffering from different psychological issues) turn out to be. It is not too bad a way of beating the epidemic.