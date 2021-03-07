Rural tales of strife  

Neha Kirpal By

This unique anthology of stories from the Karisal Kaadu, or the arid, black-soil region of Tamil Nadu, has been compiled by legendary writer and folklorist Ki Rajanarayanan who has over 30 books to his credit. The book’s 21 delightful stories have been written by celebrated contemporary Tamil authors. Translated into several languages, the stories have also been included in school and college curricula. The book’s title story by Sa Tamilselvan was also adapted into a multi-award-winning Tamil film Poo (2008).

Each story is set against the backdrop of severe heat, droughts, famines, seasonal rains and sudden floods—characteristic of the region. In this region, day-to-day living is a struggle, and people’s lives depend solely on rainfall. Most of the stories are in rural settings, and have a sad, poignant tone to them. They portray how the characters’ circumstances and life situations are influenced by the region’s climate, making it an important element in the stories. While the region’s aridness is responsible for the harsh temperament of its people, they are loving and caring by nature. “Even though the earth is dry, their hearts are filled with the moisture of love,” writes Rajanarayanan.

The book’s translator, Padma Narayanan, has translated numerous works of literary fiction from Tamil to English. “Almost all of them speak about how caste permeates psyches and narrows them towards unimaginable constraints,” writes Narayanan about the stories set in this region, where caste and religion still form a large part of the social order. “They portray their poverty, agony, happiness, their oneness with the soil,” adds Cho Dharman about the stories.

The geographical landscape of the region truly comes alive through rich descriptions of its natural facets—its seasons, birds, flowers, trees, wild plants and fish—and so, environment forms another critical component in the stories. “The empty sky was a deep hole, without a drop of water. The ferociousness of the sun had reduced, and evening had spread its umbrella,” writes Konangi in his story ‘Ruin’. Similarly, in his story, ‘Arrival’, Pon Raja describes the weather vividly: “It was so hot that it seemed like corn seeds would pop if they were kept outside.”

The stories also reek powerfully of the region’s unique culture and lifestyle. Certain cultural nuances are repeatedly referenced in many of the stories—such as kanji, a thin gruel; and Pongal, the harvest festival celebrated in mid January. Further, several rituals, beliefs, local gods and superstitions are described in the stories, many of which are peculiar and distinct to the region. In G Kasirajan’s story ‘Gruel for Rain,’ the ancient ritual of mazhaikanji is described that is believed to help bring rain.

Further, cattle make up another significant aspect of the characters’ day-to-day lives. Cows are considered auspicious, and looking at them as soon as one wakes up in the morning is supposed to be good. Then, there is the act of plucking strands of hair from the tail of an animal that one is about to sell or give away. This tradition establishes continued ownership of or connection with an animal that one is parting with.

On the whole, the book is a fine example of a rare peek into a region’s society, customs and way of life.