STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

'Club you to death' book review: Murder most snazzy

As the list of suspects multiplies by the minute, the mystery deepens deliciously.

Published: 14th March 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Shinie Antony
Express News Service

In the American sitcom 2 Broke Girls, on entering an exclusive members-only domain, one of them confesses to the other, ‘I love belonging to a place where not everyone’s allowed.’ Anuja Chauhan’s latest novel Club You To Death is set in the hallowed space of the Delhi Turf Club, an institution much like an ‘ageing superstar, thoda irrelevant in these times, surviving mostly on reputation’.  

Straight off the reader is plunged into a world of nicknames, tambola, low-priced beer, giggly girls with ‘straightened hair and curious eyes’, and the burning question: who will be voted the club’s next president? When a corpse is discovered on its up-market premises, one is not sure what irks the snooty members more—him being murdered or him being a non-member.

Kashi (aka Akash Dogra), the newly engaged lawyer who runs into bachpan ki dost and former flame Bam (aka Bambi Todi) in the club, is insanely tempted to be her BFF once again, even as his pal scoffs him about his ambitiousness in expecting the tigress ‘to crawl obediently into a best-friend-sized cage and stay there’.

The body being thrown into the story fairly early on, the initial reactions are a riot. The objectification of the victim—who used to be a young trainer with mega abs—by the members of his Zumba class is a hoot. As one gym bunny, bemoaning not having looked beyond the late Leo’s hotness, tells another: ‘We just thought of him one-dimensionally.’

As the list of suspects multiplies by the minute, the mystery deepens deliciously. ‘Everybody has criminal tendencies,’ surmises the mild and affable ACP Bhavani Singh, assigned to solve the case and whose entry into a room causes ‘crooks to leap up grinning, and ask him how his granddaughters are’.

His philosophical, almost tender, air is frowned on by his direct subordinate, Padam Kumar, who dreams of a boss like in those Dabangg and Singham movies—‘the type who makes criminals piss their pants when he walks into the room’. But Bhavani goes about winning hearts the slow and steady way; his characterisation remains the strongest.

The wit in this whodunit veers from breezy to biting satire. There are conscious puns: Cookie calls Bhavani Brownie, there is talk of a mukka on Mukki’s face and the mention of a behra Mehra. But the dialogue-driven plot—the characters disperse desi gyan through their conversation—arcs the suspense on a fun note. Jokes jostle with home truths and colloquial lingo, all tightly packed in gossip, blurt-outs and impromptu tête-a-tête. When Bhavani tells a socialite type that ‘murder is always stressful’, her takeaway is: ‘One must burn a lot of calories while killing somebody. Your BMR must go through the roof!’

There are dead men who are not the dead men they are supposed to be. There is a murderer who stands morally exonerated in the end for reasons that cannot be revealed here, whose first-person confession is a chatty mix of mea culpa and an airy ‘I don’t recommend murdering anyone’. There is even true love thrown into the mix unexpectedly.

Chauhan not just keeps the book’s blood flowing into the heart of its core mystery via a droll narration, but also delivers a chortling slap on the cheek of social affectations and snobbery with her impeccable comic timing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Club you to death book Club you to death book review
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Toxic foam floats on Yamuna river. (File photo| ANI)
Watch | Delhi Pollution: Yamuna river covered in toxic foam
India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days
Gallery
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp