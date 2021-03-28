STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
INTERVIEW| I love the feel of a book in my hand: Mercer I Mettl CEO Siddhartha Gupta

Siddhartha Gupta is the CEO of Mercer I Mettl, which provides an online assessment platform which delivers efficient,

Published: 28th March 2021 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Mercer I Mettl CEO Siddhartha Gupta

Siddhartha Gupta is the CEO of Mercer I Mettl, which provides an online assessment platform which delivers efficient, cost-effective and technology-driven skill assessments that help organisations to build winning teams. Here, Gupta tells gives us gist of the kind of reading he does.

What kind of books do you like and dislike?

I am not a fiction person. I like to read about what humans have achieved historically and contemporarily. I love it when I can put myself in the shoes of the protagonists and think whether I would have been able to take that path. It’s fun!

What is it about the written word that the audio and visual mediums cannot fulfil?

I read the written word and get that luxury of letting my imagination run wild. Different people can have different perspectives of the same narrative in the book rather than everything being served to you on a platter, what usually happens in audio visual media.

Do you maintain a bookshelf/e-library?

I have a huge library at home with books ranging from autobiographies to traveling to spirituality to management to technology. I carry a bag of books with me everywhere. Even if I have very little time in
a day, I steal away some time to flip through a few pages at the least.

