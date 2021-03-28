'It's also about Mynah' book review: Caught in a maze

Ganesh Saili By

Express News Service

This book is about Mynah - but just about. It's a tale set in Mumbai's mill district of Lalbaug that makes the place come alive. Mynah comes to the great metropolis and finds work in an ad agency. Her father is unhappy with the move even as his daughter attains adulthood.

And that is that. Of course, there is the usual struggles at her workplace as she comes to terms with life in the big city, living the humdrum life of a paying guest. In the old district where she lives, the place is owned by a kind, middle-aged woman called Aruna; with whom Mynah forms a deep bond. But Mynah's story for no reason whatsoever, abruptly baulks and screeches to a halt.

Henceforth, the tale involves Aruna, her husband, her husband's girlfriend, her maid, her maid's husband, Aruna's father, Mynah's boyfriend and his family. It reminded me of a large willow tree in my garden.

Every year when the monsoon peaks, the whole tree trunk begins to pollard: tiny rootlets take on a life of their own, wanting to branch out and become a tree. They struggle to break free. Engaging, but, if only this book had lived up to its title and told us more about Mynah.

But what comes alive, almost taking on a life of its own is the mill city of Lalbagh. At the same time, I cannot shrug off the sneaky feeling that if only the author had stuck to the girl and avoided the pitfalls of introducing too many characters in a slim volume of 200 pages.

Once the author is done and dusted with her protagonist, the story gradually loses its momentum. It slowly stumbles around to leave the reader confused. You have the feeling of moving in a maze of mirrors, where unrelated characters constantly seem to bump into each other.

You cannot get away from the feeling like a visitor gazing at a local train, bursting at the seams, during peak hours. I found it difficult to adjust to the pace of the book. Maybe it is more suited to the kind of reader who likes the greyness of a crowd spinning out of control.

Was the author trying to show us the crowded life of Mumbai? But then this is certainly not the Mumbai, I know. And just when I was getting the hang of all the characters, the book ends abruptly. Or, maybe it was not meant to have an end. I was left feeling that there was this giant Ferris Wheel with many people aboard. But then, such a ride can be enjoyed by some.