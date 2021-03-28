STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TNIE ThinkEdu Conclave 2021: Story of the Rs 50,000 ventilator by IIT-Kanpur

Authors Amitabha Bandyopadhyay and Srikant Sastri spoke at TNIE's ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 to explain how they put together a team that completed the feat within 90 days.

Srikant Sastri (R) co-authored The Ventilator Project

Srikant Sastri (R) co-authored The Ventilator Project. (Photo| Twitter)

While The Ventilator Project, a book describing how an IIT Kanpur consortium built an affordable ventilator to support the nation during COVID-19, hit the stands on March 7, authors Amitabha Bandyopadhyay and Srikant Sastri spoke at TNIE's ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 to explain how they put together a team that completed the feat within 90 days.

Bandyopadhyay, an Associate Professor at the institute says, "In those days, every Indian was thinking about how they could help the country.  IIT Kanpur-incubated companies were no different. I called out to them for support. This was when two young 2018 graduates (Nikhil Kurele and Harshit Rathore) said they would make ventilators."

They are the founders of Noccarc Robotics which caters to robotics in cleantech and medtech areas. Sastri, Chairman, 13G Advisory Network says, "I knew these guys from before. They sent me a video of their prototype and I could see that something was working there. It was a quick decision that we made in 48 hours to support them."

