STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

The Flavor Equation: The kitchen is his science lab

With The Flavor Equation, Nik Sharma walks you through the science behind cooking, chemistry of ingredients and making of the perfect flavour

Published: 24th May 2021 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

The Flavor Equation: The Science of Great Cooking Explained in More Than 100 Essential Recipes.

The Flavor Equation: The Science of Great Cooking Explained in More Than 100 Essential Recipes.

By Anushree Madhavan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Flip the paratha when it sizzles, drink milk not cold water when you eat something spicy, add salt only after the tangy ingredient learning these tips from his mother, grandmother and through his observations led food writer, photographer and cookbook author Nik Sharma into the world of food science and molecular biology.

“The earliest vivid recollection is when I learned to make stock with my maternal grandmother. While she would prep the vegetables for the stock, she’d tell me why she cut them all in similar sizes — they’d all cook at nearly the same time. There were other instances like learning how to cream the butter and sugar for a cake at the right temperature, how to beat cream skimmed off cooled milk to make butter and ghee,” shares Los Angeles-based Nik.

Soon, his experiments began in the kitchen and the labs of his alma maters — St Andrew’s High School, Mumbai; RD National College, Mumbai; St Xavier’s College, Mumbai, TN Medical College, Mumbai; and University of Cincinnati, Ohio. The results of his experiments, understanding how the combination of emotion, sight, sound, texture, aroma and taste establishes the flavour of a dish, and exploring the anatomy of a recipe culminated into his new book, The Flavor Equation: The Science of Great Cooking Explained in More Than 100 Essential Recipes.

Excerpts follow:

What prompted you to write The Flavor Equation?
I spent most of my career in molecular biology labs and later working as a pastry cook. The Flavor Equation is the marriage of both those experiences where I focus on how science and cooking play a central role in how we approach flavour building and appreciation in our food. Of course, the core of this book is cooking, and the book does this by using recipes to teach and highlight the concepts discussed; it’s similar to how experiments act as a practical tool to understand theory in Science. With this book, I hope people notice that every action they perform in the kitchen while cooking has a logical thought built into it. Everything our ancestors taught and passed on to us has scientific wisdom built into it.

What went into the making of this book?
I revisited a lot of my old textbooks, went down the wonderful rabbit hole of research papers to learn what had been done and reported by scientists. But there’s a lot to be learned from research that’s looking to the future of food and minimising waste. In addition, since a large part of this book involves understanding human behaviour and perceptions, I ran basic experiments and asked people to participate in online surveys. For example, one of the most interesting figures in the book is an illustration of how people perceive and associate colours and shapes with different flavours. The results were astounding, people from different parts of the world had similar thoughts. Like, people associated the colour red with heat because they thought of red chillies.

Every cook works differently. Some measure all the ingredients before cooking, and some go by their intuition (like in most Indian households). Does the scientific profile of a recipe change then?
The scientific principles won’t change whether you measure or use your instincts to cook, they’re all driven by the same theory. For example, if you want to add an acid like lime juice to a soup, it’s going to taste sour no matter what. What will change is how sour it turns. If you measure, you’re less likely to make an error and this is especially for folk that are less experienced. Instincts, on the other hand, are developed over time through trial and error. For someone that’s experienced, the soup will taste just right, with someone with less experience, it could end up too sour or too little.

While you mention how oils, fats, sugar, salt and other parameters involved in cooking react with other ingredients, how is the science affected when you go for a healthier alternative like palm jaggery instead of white sugar, wheat flour instead of refined flour, or a vegan variant to milk?
I am personally not a fan of advocating for ‘health ingredients’; the consensus on these things change often, every few years. It also depends on how you define health, a term that means different things to different people. That being said, if you decide to switch to a food substitute for whatever reason, it doesn’t mean it will always work in a recipe. Substitutes aren’t chemical equivalents of ingredients they’re replacing in a recipe, that is the most important thing to keep in mind. The recipe usually needs quite a bit of tweaking, and from experience, I can tell that not only does texture change but also taste. Stevia leaves a metallic taste that some people pick up, palm jaggery does not always give consistent results in baking. You can’t simply sub vegan milk in an ice-cream recipe that uses dairy, they’re chemically different so you need to work out ways to reduce the formation of ice crystals. Flours behave differently and even within wheat, there are hard and soft wheat variants that lead to very different textures. In most cases, when substituting, you’ll need additional ingredients to replicate the original textures and also adjust the ratios of the ingredients.

Do you believe that it is necessary for anyone who cooks to understand the science behind it to cook perfect dishes that balances all parameters?
I think knowing what’s happening and why it happens makes you a better-equipped cook. If it fails, you want to know why and how to fix it. For example, if you heat milk and fresh ginger together, the milk will curdle. However, if you use ground ginger powder or heat the ginger in boiling water and then added the milk, it won’t curdle the milk. Fresh ginger can curdle milk because it contains an enzyme, but the enzyme is heat-sensitive and heating the ginger before it meets milk avoids this problem. Dried ground ginger powder also avoids this problem which is why we see it in chai masala blends.

Lockdown diaries
Though he is someone who loves to experiment, the lockdown gave Nik time to explore his other interests. “To be honest, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed doing things other than cooking. I’ve been working on building a garden for the past year and it’s brought me much joy. Understanding the climate, the soil, water needs, and also the importance of building an environment for wildlife to thrive while being able to grow things I can eat or just enjoy bloom has turned out to be one of the most wonderful experiences,” he shares.

On the book shelf
Book: The Flavor Equation
Pages: 353
Price: Rs 1,999
Publisher: Harper Collins India

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Flavor Equation
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp