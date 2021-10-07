STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delve into the human psyche with Uday Singh's 'Inconspicuously Human'

The book focuses on human psychology and behaviour, exploring in detail certain quirks and eccentricities that present themselves in individual and group behaviours.

Author Uday Singh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based author Uday Singh, who is nationally recognised for his best-selling thriller novel 'Pokhran', has come out with another book - Inconspicuously Human. Through his latest novel, he sheds light on what constrains people, what motivates them, and ultimately what makes them happy.

The book focuses on human psychology and behaviour, exploring in detail certain quirks and eccentricities that present themselves in individual and group behaviours.

The authorat - tempts to capture thought-provoking psychology and sociology experiments, which he uses to explain the basic tendencies of human nature and instinct to the general public.

"This has been in the works for quite some time now and is the result of my many years of learning from different people I've engaged with, both in my professional and personal life. The findings captured in this book have helped me refocus my time and effort on things that truly matter and to make subtle behavioural changes that have led to disproportionate positive impacts in my life," says Uday, who studied engineering from Osmaina University and now lives with his family in Princeton.

The author hopes that readers change their outlook which can change the way they conduct their lives as well in the way they interact and influence those around them.

Besides writing, Uday has served as a management consultant with McKinsey & Co. and holds a Master of Business Administration from Columbia University.

His experiences in the field have translated well into stories and books. Currently, he works at an investment bank in New York City.

