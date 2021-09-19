STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

The Allure of Aligarh review: New book answers why this city was chosen for AMU

The book is also replete with couplets and poetries on the city of Aligarh, the university, its culture and the people.

Published: 19th September 2021 02:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 02:38 PM   |  A+A-

Aligarh Muslim University (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Theories abound as to why Sir Syed Ahmad Khan decided to establish an educational institution in Aligarh and not any other city but a new book seeks to offer a definitive response to it.

The reason perhaps lies in the "aab-o-hawa" (water and air), among other factors, offered by the region that the Islamic educationist-reformer found after rigorous research and got convinced about establishing a school that would go on to become the prestigious Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

Author Huma Khalil brings forth this and several other lesser-known aspects of the city and the varsity in "The Allure of Aligarh: A Poetic Journey into the University City", a coffee table book published by Hay House and presented by Rekhta Foundation.

Khan had set up the MAO (Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental) School on May 24, 1875 as a seat of higher learning for students that mixed the best of oriental and western knowledge and science.

Two years later, it expanded to become the MAO College.

It became AMU only in 1920.

But why Aligarh? "Sir Syed did extensive research before deciding the site for the college he visualised. He consulted doctors and many other reputed persons regarding the various issues related to mental and physical well-being of the wards he was intending to nourish at the college," Khalil writes.

A detailed account, she notes, was sent to Khan stating that Aligarh's "aab-o-hawa" is "perfectly suitable" for the intellectual and physical well-being of an individual.

"Aligarh is in the doab region of north India. Its topography is bowl shaped and is situated in between two mounds, making it a highly fertile region. The water levels and the quality of water was reasonably good," Khalil says in the book.

"Also, Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, being friends with the British, was aware that many buildings left by them were lying vacant and can be donated to the college. The present VC and PVC lodges are among such buildings left behind by the English," Khalil, an AMU alumnus, adds.

The author further says that the trade of salt, pepper and indigo were the main occupations of the inhabitants of Aligarh at that time and the chauhans, the jadavs, khwajas, shervanis, lakhani Rajputs were the main residents of Aligarh.

"The class of people changed after 1947 as many migrated to Pakistan," notes Khalil, who has previously penned "Many Summers Apart", a work on contemporary Urdu literature.

With a foreword by AMU VC Tariq Mansoor, the book runs nearly 300 pages and is peppered with legends, myths and photographs, including black and white, associated with the AMU and its predecessor MAO College.

The book dedicates chapters to notable alumni of the university - Akbar Allahabadi, Altaf Hussain Hali, Asrar Ul Haq Majaz, among others, as it also talks about the "tehzeeb" (culture) of the city and its changing ambience over the years.

The book is also replete with couplets and poetries on the city of Aligarh, the university, its culture and the people.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aligarh Muslim University The Allure of Aligarh
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp