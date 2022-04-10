STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

A Guide to Literary Treasure Hunt 

Menon takes us to meet up with what he feels is the finest contemporary writer in the English language, the Pakistani-born Nadeem Aslam. 

Published: 10th April 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Ganesh Saili
Express News Service

The other day, at a traditional Christmas cake mixing, a devilish thought stole upon me. Emptying bottles of alcohol into troughs of neatly chopped apricots, almond flakes, figs, ginger peels and glazed cherries, I asked the Chef: ‘Won’t too many peels make a cake lumpy?’ A withering look said it all: ‘Who invited you here?’  

The same dumb question came back to haunt me after reading Suresh Menon’s latest book Why Don’t You Write Something I Might Read? The author admits that it’s not easy reading books simultaneously, for some must remain unfinished. Perhaps it’s our way of cheating death. How can you die with so many books lying around waiting to be read? Unfinished stories kept the grand vizier’s daughter alive in the Arabian Nights.

Menon’s love for cricket comes through as he dwells on the connection between sports, literature and Covid-19. Who except, perhaps the aficionado, remembers who won the Wimbledon championship in 2002? Though what stays with you is that the great tennis tournament provided some semblance of normality. We live in times when pandemic figures change by the hour, while sports statistics remain fixed like the pole star. They are the equivalent of Dutch wives and continue to provide comfort when all else seems lost.

Or take the Kenyan author Ngugi wa Thiong’o, who while in prison, chose to write in his mother-tongue Gikuyu. It scared the government so much that President Daniel arap Moi ordered the arrest of Matigari, one of Ngugi’s fictional characters, who had a habit of asking too many awkward questions.

To me, as a reviewer, it was my Kilroy moment when I read ‘Premier blossom of a bookworm’ for the simple reason that ‘I had been there.’ It was at Bengaluru’s Select bookshop that I met the affable owner KKS Murthy, whose talent for fishing out the odd book you wanted was legendary. Years later, his postcards continued to come in the mail. They always brought good news of what had become available.

“I was born on the dining table in the director’s home in Dehradun’s Forest Research Institute!’ chuckled historian Ramachandra Guha as I saw him rummaging through a pile of books.

Menon takes us to meet up with what he feels is the finest contemporary writer in the English language, the Pakistani-born Nadeem Aslam. 

When all of 14 years old, he fled to England escaping General Zia-ul-Haq’s authoritarian regime at home. 
Like Joseph Conrad, he too knew no English, yet chose to become a writer in the language. 

After 11 long years came Maps for Lost Lovers for which he taped his eyes to get a feel of what a blind man cut off from visual sensations felt like. He even tapped his fingers to feel what a man with fingers chopped off might feel. If you’re looking for an occasional dip, here’s a good read.

Why Don’t You Write Something I Might Read?       

  • By: Suresh Menon
  • Publisher: Westland Books
  • Pages: 288
  • Price: Rs 499
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Christmas Cake Baking alcohol Books Reading Death aficionado Daniel arap Moi Matigari Premier blossom of a bookworm
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp