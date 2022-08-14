Home Lifestyle Books

'Valli' book review: A tale that captures social dimensions encountered due to man's greed

Set in northern Kerala, the book on ecological destruction of tribal lands is told in absorbing detail.

Published: 14th August 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2022 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Women and children of the Valli village in Kerala.

Women and children of the Valli village in Kerala.

By Sheila Kumar
Express News Service

Sometimes things come together in the most beautiful manner. A writer writes a powerful story in
a regional language, part allegory, part homily, wholly eco-fiction. Then along comes a translator who reads the book in the original language and reaches out to the author, offering to translate it into English. And thus, the work thankfully reaches a wider audience.

This is pretty much what happened with Valli, evocatively written by Sheela Tomy in Malayalam, for which she won the Cherukad Award for Malayalam Literature in  2021. Now the book has been superbly translated into English by Jayasree Kalathil.

Valli is the story of the people who populate the hamlet of Kalluvayal in a portion of the Western Ghats that falls in northern Kerala, of the steady encroachment of tribal lands, the abrogation of tribal rights, the destruction of the land itself, and the intertwined strands of closeness as well as clashes between the denizens of the land.

Anjilikkunil Kochouseph, a “heart-hardened man” from the plains, comes to Wayanad, brings over his kin, builds houses, plants paddy, tapioca and rubber and flourishes in Kalluvayal. The clan dynamics are far from equable and their story is told in absorbing detail. While the people of Kalluvayal are at the forefront, the story is owned by the land itself; verdant, lush, rich with resources, reverenced by the tribals who understand its subterranean song like no outsider can be challenged by the greed of the settlers who come up from the plains with just their single-minded determination to do well.

On this plundered land live the Adivasis, with their beliefs, culture, rights, and their very lives now under threat. The juggernaut of progress rolls on inexorably and we know how this story will end.

The tale begins around the early-70s and tells of the Naxal uprising, and how it was put down. It tells of fascinating women, be it Sara, Susan, Isabella, Kali, the tribal Veda princess of legend, or Unniyachi, the mysterious tribal devadasi deity and how they show sudden flashes of strength and power, and how that too is attempted to be put down as fast as possible.

It introduces us to people like Thommichan, Peter, and Padmanabhan, who know and respect land rights, and try to bring about change through education and indoctrination; these men pay the price for standing in the path of that rolling juggernaut, bringing in its wake resorts, concrete mansions and, of course, the permanent alienation of the tribals.  

The passages that describe Wayanad with its gauzy wraps of mist, its ancient trees, the flora and fauna of its jungles, and the swift-flowing Kabani river, fairly take the reader’s breath away. All the characters in Valli are given their many moments in the spotlight, all of them riveting the reader’s attention.

Somewhere near the end of the book, one of the protagonists puts a diary back on her mother’s bookshelf, next to a Gabriel Garcia Marquez book. And the reader is struck by a thought: that Kalluvayalis rather like a Macondo transplanted to Kerala, complete in its coexistence and confrontations, its acts of generosity and malevolence.

But make no mistake. Valli, which can mean vine/ a young girl/ wages/ the earth, in Malayalam,
is an original. It blends environmental concerns with societal dissensions, it pitches oppressors against the victim, and it shows us just what we can and are doing to this land of ours, beyond Wayanad, across the country. There are Biblical quotations, and passages in the Paniya language, followed by a succinct translation by Kalathil, and then there is Tomy’s simple message of conservation which comes through loud and clear. It will indeed be the rare reader who will read Valli and not be affected by it. 

Valli blends environmental concerns with societal dissensions and shows us just what we can and are doing to this land of ours

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Valli Sheela Tomy Cherukad Award Kalluvayal Kerala Adivasis
India Matters
Author Salman Rushdie (File Photo | AP)
Salman Rushdie was seated on stage when attacker stormed in to stab him
No toilet for drivers in Southern Railway's 900 locomotives
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Government can’t deny benefits to non-religious: Kerala High Court
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Jammu and Kashmir govt sacks son of Hizbul chief Salahuddin, three others

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp