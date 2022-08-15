Home Lifestyle Books

'Sing, Dance and Pray': Biography on Srila Prabhupada released

The book is authored by Wilbur Award winner Hindol Sengupta and published by Penguin Random House India in commemoration of Srila Prabhupada’s 125th birth anniversary.

Published: 15th August 2022 03:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2022 03:01 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Aswathy Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi of the Travancore royal family releasing the book ‘Sing, Dance and Pray: The Inspirational Story of Srila Prabhupada’ at an event he

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Aswathy Thirunal Gowri Lakshmi Bayi of the Travancore royal family released the biography ‘Sing, Dance and Pray: The Inspirational story of Srila Prabhupada’ at an event at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday. 

The book is authored by Wilbur Award winner Hindol Sengupta and published by Penguin Random House India in commemoration of Srila Prabhupada’s 125th birth anniversary. Madhu Pandit Dasa, president, ISKCON-Bangalore, and chairman, The Akshaya Patra Foundation; Chanchalapathi Dasa, senior vice-president, ISKCON-Bangalore and vice-chairman, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, and the author were present. 

‘Sing, Dance and Pray’ vividly describes Srila Prabhupada’s revolutionary implantation of the timeless spiritual culture of ancient India into 20th-century America. 

