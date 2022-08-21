Home Lifestyle Books

'Avni: Inside the hunt for India’s deadliest maneater' book review: Tales of man-animal conflict

A hunter’s narrative of shooting down tigress Avni, while capturing the man-animal conflict

Published: 21st August 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2022 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Avni: Inside the Hunt For India’s Deadliest Maneater

Avni: Inside the Hunt For India’s Deadliest Maneater

By Mahesh Rangarajan
Express News Service

The authorised shooting of the tigress T1, also nicknamed Avni, in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, in  November 2018 by a private hunter, finally brought an end to a spate of killings–– she devoured 13 humans in two years. Even as many celebrated the end of the terror-filled times, there were also strong protests that argued Avni too was a victim.

Nawab Shafath Ali Khan’s Avni: Inside the Hunt For India’s Deadliest Maneater is an account of not only the hunt for Avni, but also similar cases that show the ever-increasing conflict between the man and
the beast.

Khan writes the book from experience. A former sport hunter, and the scion of a hunting family himself, he reveals how he has been commissioned by state governments (Khan was tasked with killing Avni as well, but it was his son Asghar Ali Khan who shot her) to locate and tranquilise or in the rare case, neutralise animals deemed a threat, giving a peek into how tigers and other large vertebraes are perceived by different sections of society.

Avni, the tigress who was shot down after she killed 13 people

India, after all, not only has the world’s second largest human population, but is also home to more tigers, leopards and elephants than any other country in Asia. While many of these species are under legal protection, many isolated instances of conflict with human life, still exist.

Given the size of the country and the expanse of the wildlife habitat, the challenges to ensure peaceful coexistence with humans are immense, Khan points out. The slow response of forest officials and civil authorities to promptly act in cases of conflict, deepens tensions. In Uttar Pradesh’s Dudwa Tiger Reserve, a tiger that killed a man was crushed to death by a tractor. In Kerala, in December 2012, a tiger that had not harmed any person or cattle was also shot dead by the police. The accounts themselves, as of the Chalisgaon leopard, which turned man-eater due to a cactus thorn in its hind leg, are told with an eye for detail. There is also a very heartening account of a tiger in Brahmapuri, Chandrapur in Maharashtra, that was tranquilised safely and removed from the wild with no further loss of animal or human life.

The book gives its readers ample reason to revisit the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, and the ways in which the National Tiger Conservation Authority and other such agencies carry out their mandate, to be able to understand the reason behind the existing conflict. A third of the tigers live beyond the bounds of the “protected areas”. Every year, over 500 people are killed by elephants in crop fields, as are most of 100-odd pachyderms in turn killed to save crops or houses.

A disturbing undertone runs through Khan’s account though. Avni did claim many human lives, each of them priceless, but it is hyperbole to assert that this was India’s “deadliest maneater”. More than that, there is the sport hunter as the hero against the marauding beast that marks the tone of the narrative. Some terms like crafty or cunning wrongly attribute human-like qualities to animals. None of this, however, can take away from the value of this work and even those who differ with the writer would be advised to read this well-written, at times gripping, account.

No one, who admires the majesty of the wild, should underestimate the challenges of co-habitation that those who live and work in these lands sometimes face––cultivators, farm workers and forest-dwelling communities that bear the brunt when a carnivore turns man-eater. How do we minimise the risks to both human and animal life?  If there are workable responses, India is still the place to continue the search.

Avni: Inside the Hunt For India’s Deadliest Maneater
By: Nawab Shafath Ali Khan
Publisher: Bloomsbury
Pages: 239
Price: Rs 599

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Avni Nawab Shafath Ali Khan Tiger
India Matters
CBI conducts raids at Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's residence in New Delhi on August 19, 2022. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi liquor policy: CBI raids Deputy CM Manish Sisodia premises, 20 other places
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
'Pharma company distributed Rs 1000 crore freebies to prescribe Dolo 650mg tablets': SC told
Health workers shift a patient on a stretcher at a COVID-19 hospital in Ahmedabad (File | AP)
‘Covid increases risk of brain fog, dementia’
CK Amruta, B Sreenath and AS Deependu, PG students at Kerala University, in front of their ‘The Chai Spot’. Also seen Anas, a regular customer-turned business partner
Kerala University students’ tea shop makes NH stretch hot and happening

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp