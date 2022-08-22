Home Lifestyle Books

Mallika Sarabhai opens up on battles with grief, 'future-proofing' her body

The loss of her mother, dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai, in 2016, left her bereft; yoga, dance, transcendental meditation and NVC - Non-Violent Communication - were some of the ways that she coped.

Published: 22nd August 2022 08:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2022 08:54 PM   |  A+A-

Dancer and actor Mallika Sarabhai with filmmaker and author Saeed Mirza

By IANS

NEW DELHI: This is a frank portrayal of the extraordinary life of acclaimed dancer, actor and activist Mallika Sarabhai, very aptly titled 'In Free Fall: My Experiments With Living' (Speaking Tiger).

She doesn't hold back in talking about her "thirty-year obsession with being thin"; her addictions like smoking and how she "hypnotized" her way out of it; her fascination with alternate therapies like Pranik healing, Ayurveda and colour therap;, and the beauty treatments she uses for "future-proofing" her body so that she can continue to dance and perform for years to come.

She speaks with equal candour about her battles with grief and depression - when she lost her beloved father, the space scientist Vikram Sarabhai, in 1971; a painful break-up with a man she loved; and her ups and downs with her children, due, in part, to her own relationships.

The loss of her mother, dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai, in 2016, left her bereft; yoga, dance, transcendental meditation and NVC - Non-Violent Communication - were some of the ways that she coped.

Laced with humour and an earthy wisdom, "In Free Fall" is all about coming to terms with yourself and your body and finding the lifestyle that works for you. And how to make mistakes, pick yourself up and carry on. Never preachy, this self-help memoir delivers an immensely useful message for anyone who wants good health - and happiness.

"For years people have asked me, 'What is your routine? What do you do to still dance this way? How do you have so much energy?' and on and on. The lockdown left me alone on the Darpana (Academy of Performing Arts) campus (in Ahmedabad founded by her parents) and I felt I wanted to write this. It became a memoir because one's body and what you end up doing are so intertwined," said the dynamic dancer-turned-author.

Diplomat-author-Parliamentarian Shahsi Tharoor has described the book as "an engaging narration of the life of one of India's most iconic artistes".

Announcing the publication, Renuka Chatterjee, VP Publishing at Speaking Tiger, said: "This is a book that is honest, down-to-earth, and inspirational. We are sure that many readers will come away from it feeling that they can change their lives if they want, and cope with just about anything! In the process, Mallika also gives us glimpses into her illustrious family that are both heartwarming and intriguing."

As one of India's leading choreographers and dancers, Mallika Sarabhai has been co-director of the Darpana Academy for Performing Arts for nearly 40 years. She played the role of Draupadi in Peter Brook's "The Mahabharata", first in French and then English, performing in France, Germany, Spain, Switzerland, the United States, Australia, Japan and Scotland.

An activist for education, human rights and women's empowerment, her numerous stage productions have raised awareness, highlighted crucial issues and advocated change, developing her own contemporary dance vocabulary to create short and full-length works that have been presented throughout India and in over 50 countries across the world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mallika Sarabhai 'In Free Fall: My Experiments With Living'
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp