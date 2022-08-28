Home Lifestyle Books

'The Anatomy of Loss' book review: Of festering wounds and fractured identities

Heartbreaking tale of the 1984 pogrom told through the eyes of an eight-year-old boy

Published: 28th August 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2022 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

'The Anatomy of Loss'

'The Anatomy of Loss'

By Anuja Chandramouli
Express News Service

Arjun Raj Gaind’s 'The Anatomy of Loss' is set amid the political unrest in the aftermath of Operation Bluestar in 1984, and the series of tragic events that followed.

The military action, authorised by then prime minister Indira Gandhi, was aimed at clearing the militants who had taken up residence in Amritsar’s famed Golden Temple, but it also left thousands dead. Matters came to a head when Gandhi was assassinated by two of her own Sikh bodyguards five months later, resulting in national fury, ensuing in anti-Sikh riots and genocidal violence against the community.

Gaind’s novel, however, does not focus on the nitty-gritty of the political happenings of the time. Rather, his is a deeply personal narrative, which intimately examines the long-lasting emotional ramifications of the tragedy.

The life of the protagonist Himmat Singh, who was a child of eight at the time of Indira’s death, continues to be haunted by his past. He was in the middle of an idyllic vacation with his maternal grandparents when the shocking news reached them. The ramifications of the event on his life are swift, shocking and
long-lasting.

The Golden Temple, in the aftermath of
Operation Bluestar

As the anti-Sikh riots break out, Himmat’s poet and professor grandfather, Gobind, shaves off his beard to disguise his identity. The act reveals the patriarch as a frail and scared man, contrary to the vaunted hero that the little boy has looked up to. That very night, Gobind’s best friend seeks his help to save his son, who is only a few years older than Himmat and has been taken into police custody, but Gobind refuses.

Anxious to protect Himmat, Gobind decides to leave Amritsar with his family. Despite the boy’s repeated pleas, he refuses to intervene even as great injustices play out before his eyes, weakening the bond between the grandfather and grandson.

Himmat is a finely etched character, whose psyche is laid bare and exposed, as he struggles to come to terms with his identity and desperately seeks a sense of belonging. The functionings of his mind are made available to the minute scrutiny of the reader to a disconcerting effect. The constantly festering agony of one who has been unceremoniously exposed to the ugliest side of human nature is, in no small part, due to the crimes of the past, when the Sikhs were repeatedly persecuted under the Mughal and British rule, and in Independent India.

Through his protagonist, the author draws attention to the suppurating wounds left on the collective psyche of the Sikh community. It also shows how the embers of anger and despair are constantly stoked by self-serving politicians, which not only perpetuates the cycle of hate, but also leaves no room for healing.

Gaind also does a fine job of reconstructing personal trauma. He writes with heartbreaking candour, making the book an unputdownable read. Even as Himmat moves to London as an adult, he fails to leave the memories of the tragedy behind. No amount of self-destructive behaviour heavy drinking, chiromania, getting recruited by a radical outfit––brings him closer to finding the strength to forgive and fully become the man with the heart of a lion, he was always impossibly close to being.

By: Arjun Raj Gaind
Publisher: Bloomsbury
Pages: 272
Price: Rs 599

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Anatomy of Loss Indira Gandhi Golden Temple
India Matters
'A university is a theatre for ideas, a domain of play and a commons for dissenting academics. '
The sadness of the university today
The spectre of global slowdown and India Story
For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)
Racial abuse of 4 Indian-American women in Texas sends shock waves among South Asian community 
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Sisodia alleges BJP wants all Delhi govt schools to be shut down for private players

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp