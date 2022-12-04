'The Anglo-Indians: A Portrait of a Community' by Barry O’Brien: A motherland of their choice

Medha Dutta Yadav By

Express News Service

Do you think Anglo-Indians are more often than not ridiculed and written off, especially in mainstream portrayal?

I think that phase has now come to an end. Till about 20-25 years ago, the community was misrepresented in the media and films. They would criticise us and indulge in stereotyping. That was mainly because people did not know who an Anglo-Indian is. It is someone who, from his father’s side, is of European descent. Over the years, however, the opinions of the people we mingle with every day have changed for the better.

Has the government of the day failed the community?

Anglo-Indians were extremely disappointed, disheartened and even angry at the manner in which the Indian government discontinued their representation in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies in 2019, and the way it was done without taking the stakeholders into confidence. Then law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad quoted the 2011 Census number—296—in Parliament to justify it. Contrary to that, we are at four lakh or more at present. What happened was nothing short of a betrayal.

How do you think the community has contributed towards enriching the socio-cultural fabric of the country?

It is difficult to pinpoint, but I would say, the school education of the country, over the last two centuries, is one major contribution. Many of our leaders have come through Anglo-Indian institutions. Other schools also followed our system, tweaking it to suit the times. The second would be the contribution to the armed forces, particularly the air force.

We participated, in a significant way, in not just the world wars, but all the wars that India has fought over the years, considering we are such a small number. The third would be the gift of the English language that connects the mosaic that is India. The English that we speak in India today are the Anglo-Indian way, not the British way.

How are Anglo-Indians perceived today?

I think we are known for being lively and energetic. This section of society will be remembered in the future as being small, but very loyal to India and knowing how to live it up.

Which city in India, do you think, epitomises the Anglo-Indians?

I don’t think a single city is a reflection of our lives and culture. Obviously, Kolkata holds sway over the others because the highest number of Anglo-Indians lived here. It can be called our unofficial capital. Chennai also boasts a large number, but since the community is not centred in a particular area, one erroneously believes it is only Kolkata where Anglo-Indians are largely found.

There have been multiple films about and around the Anglo-Indian way of life such as Baaton Baaton Mein, 36 Chowringhee Lane or the more recent Death in the Gunj. Has Indian cinema managed to capture the essence of Anglo-Indians accurately?

Unfortunately, I don’t think there is a single film that is spot-on about the community.

Over a hundred years ago, the Anglo-Indian woman stepped over the threshold of her home to earn

a living. Do you think they spearheaded the emancipation of women across the country?

Absolutely. There should be a proposal for the Anglo- Indian woman to be awarded the Bharat Ratna. The country must salute her for being the first to step out and show the way. She ventured into areas that were dominated by men and chose to follow her dreams, thereby leading by example.

