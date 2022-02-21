STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Write call: workshops making people fall in love with writing once again

If you thought your handwriting doesn’t matter in the digital world, think again.

Imran Baig,Global Penmanship Academy (File Photo)

By Anila Kurian
BENGALURU: Growing up, we’ve all heard that handwriting is a skill that never fades. However, over the years, writing has become less and less common thanks to gadgets taking over our existence. But Imran Baig, founder of Global Penmanship Academy, a handwriting analyst, is working on making people fall in love with writing once again, and supporting them to forge their future using the power of a pen.

“It’s a skill that many of us have but just don’t know the right approach to, and that’s why my workshops come in handy for them,” says Baig, who takes three classes over the weekends, teaching one the different tools to write and how to achieve the speed they want. 

Baig got certified in 2004 from Handwriting University International, California, at the age of 21, making him the youngest individual in the world to pass out of the university. He has developed specialised programmes on Handwriting Development for children and Grapho Therapy for adults.

“Since children are growing up, starting them out early is a good approach. This way, they will learn about which pen or pencil is ideal for them, based on their finger structure. They will also learn the right speed to write in so they can attend their exams more efficiently,” he says. 

“As for adults, finding their right signature is the most important factor as they are often influenced by something we have observed growing up. Through the workshops, I help them analyse and understand which style of theirs showcases their personality. This will help their personality development as well,” adds Baig.

He points out that grapho therapy — usually done after the detailed analysis of the overall personality of someone by studying their handwriting — is a great way to understand the compatibility of a person. 

“Though the workshop I had before Valentine’s Day wasn’t really related to the day, it’s important to talk about how one’s handwriting can help understand your compatibility with another person. In a world of texting and typing, I’m trying to encourage people to write more, rewire the way they think and present themselves and develop their personality along the way,” says Baig, who points out that comments like “Thank you for introducing me to myself” from those who attended his workshop is why he does what he does.

