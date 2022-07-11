STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ISKCON founder Srila Prabhupada's biography launched

There is no disconnect between science and spirituality, and it is a natural tendency for humans to explore the outer and the inner worlds, said ISRO chairman S Somnath.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  There is no disconnect between science and spirituality, and it is a natural tendency for humans to explore the outer and the inner worlds, said ISRO chairman S Somnath. At the launch of ISKCON founder Srila Prabhupada’s biography, ‘Sing, Dance, Pray’, written by Dr Hindol Sengupta on Sunday, he supported the dichotomy of science and faith.

ISKCON president Madhu Pandit Das called Prabhupada the cultural ambassador of India to the rest of the world. He called the book “science without boundaries” and was impressed by the writer’s approach as it gives scientific explanations to life, death and reincarnation among everything. Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty praised the book, saying that it was very well written. 

2,000 techies register for eye donation
Bengaluru: Inspired by late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, more than 2,000 IT employees of Sapiens International Corporation Ltd have registered for eye donation. Disclosing this at an eye donation campaign on Sunday, Abhir Mustafi, head of the forum, said employees from other states have also been requested to register through e-mail. 

