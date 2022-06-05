STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Book review: 'Lessons in Chemistry' | The chemistry of cooking

It’s the early 1960s in California and our heroine is an unconventional scientist Elizabeth Zott.

Published: 05th June 2022 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2022 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

By Neha Kirpal
Express News Service

It’s the early 1960s in California and our heroine is an unconventional scientist Elizabeth Zott. A beautiful, intelligent woman at an all-male team in the Hastings Research Institute, she is somewhat of an anomaly. Moreover, when she finds a soulmate in the brilliant Nobel-prize-nominated grudge-holder chemist Calvin Evans, true chemistry ensues. 

They start living together and even get a dog, but Elizabeth has no interest in getting married. However, when Calvin tragically dies in a freak accident, he leaves Elizabeth a parting gift—their unborn child. Pregnant out of wedlock with Calvin’s child, Elizabeth comes under much controversy at the institute, and loses her job. 

On receiving it back, she finds her research study stolen by her boss and published in a science journal under his name—leading her to quit again.  A few years later, she struggles with her role as a single mother to her five-year-old daughter Madeline––a whizkid in her own right. When a local television producer  approaches her to become the host of an afternoon cooking show targeted at the average housewife, Elizabeth is not sure how to pull off the role of an entertaining scientist. Passionately believing that food is the catalyst that “unlocks our brains, binds our families, and determines our futures,” she begins teaching the nation how to make food that matters. 

For Elizabeth, cooking was not some preordained feminine duty––it was chemistry. By using examples of chemistry in her show, she connects them with life, particularly that of women.  “Cooking is chemistry, and chemistry is life,” she tells her viewers. Her unusual approach to cooking becomes a kind of a lesson in life, and speaks to women every- where. It becomes revolutionary and creates history––because not only does she teach women how to cook, she also dares them to change the status quo. In no time, ‘Supper at Six’ becomes America’s most beloved cooking show, and has the entire nation taking down furious notes, making calls, posting fan mail and lining up for studio audiences.

While the show encourages people to think sensibly—beyond cultural simplicity and learned societal behaviour—what also works in its favour is the fact that Elizabeth says exactly what she thinks. Sponsors compete to be a part of the show, and various newspaper and magazine reporters want to interview her. Most of all, the show celebrates women and their unsung roles as homemakers, which is why its popularity soars higher than ever. 

Amidst the letters of support, however, there are also a few complaints. In 1960, if someone went on television saying that they did not believe in God, it was asking for pure trouble—which is what Elizabeth does, and soon there are threats from sponsors and viewers alike.  An entertaining read, Lessons in Chemistry, is the debut novel of London- based copywriter/creative director Bonnie Garmus.

The book’s prose is peppered with a number of reminders of the women’s liberation movement as well as cultural stereotypes of the time, thus drawing a distinct picture of the quaint 1960s era. Having herself worked widely in the fields of technology, medicine and education, Garmus also highlights the plight of women who worked in STEM fields during the time, often becoming victims of unequal discrimination, exploitation, harassment and workplace politics.

Book: Lessons in Chemistry
By: Bonnie Garmus
Publisher: Doubleday
Pages: 390
Price: Rs 699

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Hyderabad gangrape: HM Mahmood Ali’s grandson threw party at Amnesia pub, alleges BJP
IRCTC (Representational Image)
Indian Railways to serve Sattvik food in trains 
Image used for representational purposes (File photo)
Medical miracle: Boy gets voice back after challenging surgery at Delhi hospital
Image used for representational purposes
Uttar Pradesh: Woman beaten up by in-laws for not giving birth to a son

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp