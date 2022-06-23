STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

Diary of 12-year-old Ukrainian girl penning her journey from war-torn Kharkiv to Dublin to be released

"You Don't Know What War Is: The Diary of a Young Girl From Ukraine" by Ukrainian refugee Yeva Skalietska is scheduled to hit bookstores in October.

Published: 23rd June 2022 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2022 07:40 PM   |  A+A-

Yeva Skalietska, a 12-year-old refugee from the Russian invasion of Ukraine who wrote a book called “You Don’t Know What War Is: The Diary of a Young Girl from Ukraine'. (Photo | AP)

Yeva Skalietska, a 12-year-old refugee from the Russian invasion of Ukraine who wrote a book called “You Don’t Know What War Is: The Diary of a Young Girl from Ukraine'. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Bloomsbury on Thursday announced that it will publish a moving diary of a 12-year-old Ukrainian girl, charting her journey with her grandmother from war-torn Kharkiv to eventual safety in Dublin.

"You Don't Know What War Is: The Diary of a Young Girl From Ukraine" is scheduled to hit bookstores in October.

On February 24, Yeva Skalietska was woken by the sound of explosions. She grew up living with her granny in Kharkiv, near the Russian border. Though there have been rumblings and rumours, few truly believed that war will break out between Russia and Ukraine. And yet it had.

What follows are 12 days in Ukraine that change Yeva's life forever. She and her grandmother rush to take shelter from the missile attacks in a dusty, crowded basement. When the situation worsens, they need to find somewhere safer to stay, so they make their way to a friend's house in a different area of the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bloomsbury Yeva Skalietska Russia- Ukraine war Lara Hancock
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp