Paul Zacharia's great literature crossover with Tamil readers

Kannalmozhi Kabilan By

After decades of writing, across multiple mediums, renowned Malayalam writer Paul Zacharia is no stranger to awards and accolades. Amid all that, it is the Kalaignar MU Karunanidhi Porkizhi Award that he considers to be one of the most important recognitions. "It comes from the Tamil people, which is how I like to see it. And it is in the name of a man - a statesman and politician - who I respect very much, Mu Karunanidhi. So, it is very valued," he says.

The award is all the more special for it is a Dravidian Award, says Paul. "I always say that I stand with Dravidian politics; I may be leftist or rightist. And I think Dravidian politics will have a great role in the future of the Indian nation. Especially with a man like Stalin in charge, who has modernised it. I think that is going to make a huge difference," he opines.

Yet, for such a significant award by the state government, there is very little promotion that accompanies it, he notes, adding that working on it would greatly benefit the accolade and the people it is bestowed upon.

"What do awards do? They help promote the writer’s books; besides helping those particular books, it helps literature as a whole. And literature, even in Kerala, is a minority activity. An award draws immediate attention to it. Also, when Rs 8-10 lakh is handed over (as part of the Porkizhi award) through the BAPASI to writers, I think it (the award) should get real big publicity," he suggests.

He credits the Tamil translations of many of his works for this accolade. "I think 12-14 books of mine are now in print in Tamil, published by various publishers like Kalachuvadu. So, a lot of books have reached Tamil readers. I used to write a column in Kalachuvadu called Malayala Ragasiyangal. It was written in Malayalam and translated into Tamil by the poet Sukumaran. That also reached a lot of Tamil audiences. So, I meet Tamilians who think I’m a Tamil writer. That is a very privileged position," he shares.

Experimenting with different mediums is something Zacharia considers to be an essential addition to his creative process. Though he is widely known for his short stories and novellas, he has done his part in areas of children's literature, travelogues, screenplays (for movies and serials), translations and essays. He continues to write for several leading newspapers, on subjects ranging from mythology, history, social politics and art.

"I tell my friends - writers who are younger than me - to write for (news) media. You must write fiction or poetry or play or whatever- that makes you a writer. Once you are there, if you can also write for the media on contemporary issues, taking a clear stand on issues that are of importance to society, it does help. In my case, I know lots of people who related to me in a particular way not because they have read any fiction I have written but they read me in my columns and articles in newspapers," he says.

Perhaps, that is the reason Paul Zacharia is still active in the literary world at the age of 76. A travelogue on Cuba is in the works, one that would bring to life his experience in the Caribbean country from two years ago. It’ll be his seventh book in that category.

His second novel in English, after the surreal A Secret History of Compassion, is also set to launch soon. And there are stories that "keep on happening". Until then, you can always look out for his byline in your favourite newspaper.