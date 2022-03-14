STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Lifestyle Books

On a quest to find a role model in science

If you are someone like Ilina Singh, you'd probe more and find that within these worlds of science exist several branches that are barely explored.

Published: 14th March 2022 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

Ilina Singh

Ilina Singh

By Anushree Madhavan
Express News Service

As a high-schooler, we are introduced only to two worlds in the universe called science - engineering and medicine. However, if you are someone like Ilina Singh, you'd probe more and find that within these worlds exist several branches that are barely explored.

When this 17-year-old was to choose her stream for senior school, she had a predicament unlike many of us. Why are there very few female role models in Science, except Madam Curie? Why was no one an Indian? 

Serendipitously, a tweet from Union Minister Smriti Irani about 11 women scientists from India ignited a spark in Ilina. She went on a deep dive that eventually culminated in The Gutsy Girls of Science that released on National Science Day (February 28) 2022. 

The book introduces readers to the 11 trailblazing women who overcame odds to achieve success in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

Names like Iravati Karve, Janaki Ammal, Kadambini Ganguly and Kamal Ranadive, who have made great contributions - from developing a weather model to finding a treatment for cancer, come to the fore and in this process, we also learn about 11 different fields of science. 

"I realised Indian girls like me have very little representation in the field of science. So, I got an idea to write a book for girls who are younger than me - a kind of book that I wish I had had when I was younger," says Ilina.

Apart form the Indian government websites that had detailed account of these scientists' works, Ilina also got in touch with Eric Falt, director and UNESCO representative to Bhutan, India, Maldives and Sri Lanka, who has also written the foreword for the book. What started as a series of portraits of the women, slowly took shape as a book with biographies, poems describing them and an activity related to the field they belonged to.

"I mailed the portraits to Smriti Irani and to the Prime Minister of India. It garnered appreciation. I thought if just the portraits have got so much appreciation, then maybe I should compile them together. That sort of inspired the poems. Then came prose," she explains. 

The quizzes and activities that she has designed give the book an interesting spin that even adults would like to try out. "I feel these concepts work well when you have activities and quizzes attached to them. I tried to imagine what a 12-year-old me would have loved to read; it would have been activities, quizzes and games. The idea was to keep it engaging for younger children," she shares. 

The takeaway from this book, for Ilina and the readers, is simple. We need more girls in science and we have to acknowledge those who are already accomplished. "Right now only 14 per cent of researchers in India are women which, in my opinion, is too small and absolutely needs to change. Women must have a feet at the table where decisions are being made on science because they shape our future and future technology. I believe having the right role model and acknowledging the existing ones will make science less intimidating and more acceptable," she signs off.

  • Publisher: HarperCollins Children's Books 

  • Pages: 99

  • Price: Rs 499

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ilina Singh Madam Curie The Gutsy Girls of Science
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Covid vaccination for children in 12-14 years group to begin this week: official sources
Indian students stuck in Ukraine. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Government assures Lok Sabha on future of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine
(Left to right) Kajal along with Sanjana who works at the Transgender NGO, Sarita who is the project manager of the NGO and Sandhya | Express
Transgender outfit aims to provide jobs, breaking societal barriers in Delhi 
Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Actor Rupa Dutta arrested for theft at Kolkata book fair

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp