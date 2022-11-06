‘Mythology helps understand human mind, behaviour’: Garuda Purana author Devdutt Pattanaik

Smitha Verma By

Express News Service

What made you write Garuda Purana?

Many friends spoke to me about Garuda Purana, which they heard for the first time following the death of their family members. The narration filled them with horror and disgust, and they wanted to know more about it. That is why I decided to write this book. I was familiar with its contents, but I was quite disturbed by the reactions of my friends, especially those who lost their loved ones during the pandemic. Suddenly, everyone was hearing the Garuda Purana, at home, even via Zoom calls, narrated by priests, who themselves did not know how to explain some of its rather disturbing material. The idea came from one of my editors. She felt the time was right for such a book.

Even though you are speaking about death, you steer clear of grief. How?

The book has 11 chapters, three of which focus on the Garuda Purana. One deal with what happens after death, one with the rituals, and the other with the possibilities of how to attain moksha. Others explore ideas that we do not think about much, such as the concept of rebirth, which is unique to Hindu mythology; people who chose to end their lives; the idea of fasting to death; or the reason why holy men are buried, and not cremated.

Death is an intense subject, but you have managed to make the book a short and easy read. Your comments.

I am always aware of my reader. Unlike an academic, who is more interested in presenting all the details, I package the material so that the reader can digest it. That always helps me, besides what content to keep and how much to simplify, or how far I can take things. So, it’s the audience which decides.

Why did you think it necessary to draw parallels between mythology and present-day life?

Mythology helps you understand how people think and behave. It helps you understand people’s insecurities, motivations, drives, aspirations, superstitions, and fears. Because our emotions manifest the stories and symbols, we have rituals. These are the substances that are analysed by the students of mythology. I am aware how Greek mythology and notions of afterlife shape the notion of achievement in this life. For example, the Greeks believed that when you die, there is a special heaven for heroes, which is different from the heaven for mediocre people.

This shaped Greek society, which separated ordinary folks from extraordinary people, creating the hero narrative, which exists even today. Christian and Islamic traditions speak of God as the judge, and, therefore, have a legalistic view of the present. Hindu mythology is based on rebirth, and that shapes so many ideas in our lives today. The afterlife, in fact, determines how we see the here and now.

How do you remain non-partisan and write without worrying about censorship?

A mythological text can be interpreted in different ways. I respect the opinions of believers and traditionalists.

I appreciate different points of view and not just the privileged one. I don’t think any view is right or wrong, and that enables me to write in an easy way. People can always censor things. I try to accommodate what I can, otherwise I will have to take a risk. That’s what good communication is all about.

