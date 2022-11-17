It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism by Bernie Sanders to hit stands on February 2023

By Online Desk

It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, authored by former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders will be published by Penguin Random House in February 2023.

The Guardian quoting publishing director Thomas Penn reports that It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism was a “scorching denunciation of a system that is manifestly failing the vast majority of people along with the planet itself”.

The book by senator Bernie Sanders with John Nichols is "A progressive takedown of the uber-capitalist status quo that has enriched millionaires and billionaires at the expense of the working class, and a blueprint for what transformational change would actually look like," the publisher said.

“People are hurting,” Sander told The Guardian in an interview before the mid-term elections. “You got 60% of our people living paycheck to paycheck, and for many workers, they are falling further behind as a result of inflation. Oil company profits are soaring, food company profits are soaring, drug company profits are soaring. Corporate profits are at an all-time high.”

Lately, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Sanders said that in the next few years, the Democrats have got to stand up for the working class in this country, which is being battered. Inflation is hurting people today. Working people are making less in real inflation adjusted dollars than they made 50 years ago. Can you believe it? I mean, unbelievable, despite the huge increase in worker productivity. So I think our focus has got to be to take on the greed of the one percent and the CEOs in the corporate world and create an economy that works for all, not just a few.

Sanders has run for the Democratic party presidential nomination twice, in 2016 and 2020, garnering huge support and raising large amounts of money, but both times ultimately failing to secure the nomination.

It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, authored by former presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders will be published by Penguin Random House in February 2023. The Guardian quoting publishing director Thomas Penn reports that It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism was a “scorching denunciation of a system that is manifestly failing the vast majority of people along with the planet itself”. The book by senator Bernie Sanders with John Nichols is "A progressive takedown of the uber-capitalist status quo that has enriched millionaires and billionaires at the expense of the working class, and a blueprint for what transformational change would actually look like," the publisher said. “People are hurting,” Sander told The Guardian in an interview before the mid-term elections. “You got 60% of our people living paycheck to paycheck, and for many workers, they are falling further behind as a result of inflation. Oil company profits are soaring, food company profits are soaring, drug company profits are soaring. Corporate profits are at an all-time high.” Lately, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Sanders said that in the next few years, the Democrats have got to stand up for the working class in this country, which is being battered. Inflation is hurting people today. Working people are making less in real inflation adjusted dollars than they made 50 years ago. Can you believe it? I mean, unbelievable, despite the huge increase in worker productivity. So I think our focus has got to be to take on the greed of the one percent and the CEOs in the corporate world and create an economy that works for all, not just a few. Sanders has run for the Democratic party presidential nomination twice, in 2016 and 2020, garnering huge support and raising large amounts of money, but both times ultimately failing to secure the nomination.