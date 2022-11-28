Home Lifestyle Books

Ngozi Adichie's Reith lecture makes a 'passionate, trenchant call-to-arms'

Adichie's worries are the worries of every writer and artist; about authoritarianism, about rightwing populism, about fake news and about democracy failing.

Published: 28th November 2022 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 10:44 PM   |  A+A-

A backdated image of Nigerian writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

"If we cannot tell the truth to one another, literature is finished," believes the author of 'Americanah,' Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Her take on the trans issue has not many takers among the liberals. She has drawn flak for her remarks on the issue. For precisely that, she has also apparently earned the prefix 'controversial.' One can disagree with her. But then to be a writer in itself is to question the status quo and deal with the consequential loneliness. 

This is however about her Reith Lecture for the BBC.  The theme this year is 'freedom,' and Ngozi Adichie’s contribution, which will launch the series this Wednesday on Radio 4, is on freedom of speech.

"The word was that it would be a cat-among-the-pigeons moment, making all the liberals in the incredibly curated audience clutch their pearls. The stated intention is, as you’d expect from Reith’s mission, to educate and entertain. But the subtext, I think, is to set a grenade off under some issue of the day," writes columnist Zoe Williams in her interview with the author in The Guardian.

"In her Reith Lecture, Ngozi Adichie makes a passionate, trenchant call-to-arms, and argues that our culture of self-censorship, policing each other’s language, cordoning off whole subjects as unsayable, is “almost the death knell of literary and other cultural production," The Guardian column reveals.

Adichie's worries are the worries of every writer and artist; about authoritarianism, about rightwing populism, about fake news and about democracy failing.

"Ngozi Adichie worries about creeping authoritarianism, about rightwing populism, about fake news and about democracy failing. These are exactly the same things that those she sees as the enemies of free speech worry about. If I think the free speech debate is being puppeted by the right to destroy the unity of the left, she probably thinks I’m someone else’s useful idiot. But in combat, as she is in her prose, she’s exhilarating and I’m glad we had the conversation. The paradox of her Reith Lecture, as in the free speech debate generally, is all the things it doesn’t say," the column points out.

"Literature deeply matters and I believe literature is in peril because of social censure. If nothing changes, the next generation will read us and wonder, how did they manage to stop being human? How were they so lacking in contradiction and complexity? How did they banish all their shadows?," Adichie inquires.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Reith Lecture BBC
India Matters
Vizhinjam police station damaged by fishermen protestors on Sunday evening, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | BP Deepu)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp