Home Lifestyle Books

Booker winners Geetanjali Shree, Marlon James among others to attend 16th edition of JLF 

Starting on January 19, the literary extravaganza will host a plethora of fiction and non-fiction writers of national and international renown.

Published: 26th October 2022 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

Jaipur Literature Festival. ( Photo | jaipurliteraturefestival.org)

Jaipur Literature Festival. ( Photo | jaipurliteraturefestival.org)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: International Booker-winning author Geetanjali Shree, Booker winner Marlon James, writers Amish and Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, among others will participate in the 16th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), the organisers announced on Wednesday.

Starting on January 19, the literary extravaganza will host a plethora of fiction and non-fiction writers of national and international renown.

Announcing the second list of participants, the organisers said that Amit Chaudhuri, Andrew Altschul, Anu Singh Choudhary, Anukrity Upadhyay, Christopher Kloeble and Deepti Kapoor will attend the festival this year.

"The list continues with more thought-provoking speakers including Elaine Canning, Era Tak, Hannah Rothschild, Tripti Pandey, Jamil Jan Kochai, Janice Pariat and Katherine Rundell," they said.

The festival will also feature best-selling historian and novelist Katie Hickman, author Kiran Manral, award-winning international author Manjiri Prabhu, writer Marlon James, author Moin Mir, former diplomat and author Navtej Sarna, bilingual author Sudha Murthy, and writer-translator Tiffany Tsao.

Touted as "the world's largest free literary event", the festival is expected to see participation by over 250 authors, thinkers, politicians and popular culture icons, with a special focus on world literature.

The previously announced list of speakers include renowned authors like Nobel Prize winner Abdulrazak Gurnah, 2022 Booker prize winner Shehan Karunatilaka and Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar awardee Tanuj Solanki, along with authors like Ashok Ferrey, Ashwin Sanghi, Avinuo Kire, Bernardine Evaristo, Chigozie Obioma, Howard Jacobson, NoViolet Bulawayo, poet Jerry Pinto, novelist-filmmaker Ruth Ozeki, and writer-journalist Vauhini Vara.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaipur Literature Festival Booker Prize Geetanjali Shree AUTHORS
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp