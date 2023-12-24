Home Lifestyle Books

'Zeba: An Accidental Superhero' book review: A brave new world

A fantastical debut novel with evocative descriptions that tells an unusually real tale of valour
 

Published: 24th December 2023

Actor Huma Qureshi has written her debut novel

By Deepali Singh
Express News Service

"There’s always room for a story that can transport people to another place,” author JK Rowling has said. Actor Huma S Qureshi seems to have taken the Harry Potter author seriously. In her debut fantasy novel, Zeba: An Accidental Superhero, Qureshi transports the reader to the fictional kingdom of Khudir.

Although the trope of an underdog discovering her inner strength and saving the world from destruction is far from original, there is much to appreciate in this captivating tale of a young girl who, much to her chagrin, discovers that she is a superhero. Set between 1992 and 2019, the plot follows the rich and spoiled protagonist Zeba, who was living the fancy life in America until she discovers that not only is she an orphan, who was left to die by her biological mother, but also possesses superpowers, and is expected to save the kingdom of Khudir from the evil Great Khan. That’s not all, the tyrant is her father.  

The description of the kingdom, which was once a flourishing haven for its people, but has become a place of suffering under the Great Khan’s rule, is evocative. In describing the holy spring of Zsa Zsa, which bestows Zeba with superpowers, the opulence of the Harem with its secret spaces and the Khan’s quest for the ultimate power by offering his soul to the evil Yazoo, Qureshi’s vivid imagination takes flight and soars. Look closely, and perhaps you might find echoes from the Harry Potter series.  

Where Qureshi differs, and vastly so, is in the treatment of characters and writing style. The contemporary setting allows the latter to be accessible. The author treats her protagonist with a rare kindness, attempting to understand her reluctance to accept her powers. 

The narrative gives voice to not just Zeba but to most of the characters, including the villain, and her adoptive mother Ayesha. The constant back and forth is a tad confusing at times, but makes for a captivating read.  

For fans of young adult fiction, the story of a rebellious young girl who only cares about her comfort is perhaps relatable in more ways than one. Qureshi does not offer solace to the reader with a classic happy ending. Instead, she keeps it real by addressing the PTSD Zeba goes through after saving the world from destruction and wanting to seek therapy. 

“I’m so tired, man. I hope this is it. The first and last time I have to save the world. This s**t is exhausting,” Zeba thinks to herself once the battle ends. 

In making her superhero a reluctant participant in the quest for peace, the author perhaps implies that bravery may not necessarily lie in always taking on the world; sometimes it can also be in striving consistently to keep making sense of it. 

