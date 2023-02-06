Home Lifestyle Books

Dr Peggy Mohan bags 'Mathrubhumi Book of The Year' award

Her book 'Wanderers, Kings and Merchants,' portraying evolution of language as the outcome of migrations, won the award that carries Rs two lakh as cash prize and a sculpture.

Published: 06th February 2023 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2023 12:28 AM   |  A+A-

Dr Peggy Mohan bags 'Mathrubhumi Book of The Year' award

'Wanderers, Kings and Merchants' by Dr Peggy Mohan. (Photo | Penguin India Twitter)

By PTI

TRIVANDRUM: Author Dr Peggy Mohan has bagged the 'Mathrubhumi Book of The Year' award at the fourth edition of Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBIFL 2023) which concluded here on Sunday.

Her book 'Wanderers, Kings and Merchants', portraying evolution of language as the outcome of migrations, won the award that carries Rs two lakh as cash prize and a sculpture.

Nobel Laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah presented the award to Mohan at the valedictory ceremony of the four-day MBIFL 2023.

The Trinidad-born author, also a linguist who earned a PhD in linguistics from the University of Michigan, USA, migrated to India and worked as a professor of Language Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University and Jamia Millia University, New Delhi.

MBIFL 2023, also known as 'Ka' in Malayalam, featured Nobel and Booker Prize winners and Jnanpith awardees and others among over 400 names in creative fields.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mathrubhumi Book of The Year MBIFL Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters Dr Peggy Mohan
India Matters
Express Dialogues | Sustainable Goals, climate on G20 agenda: NITI Aayog CEO Kant
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
Western UP leads in GIS- 2023 investment proposals
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo | PTI)
Twitterati pick Dhami as ‘most handsome CM’
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha. (Photo | Manik Saha Facebook)
‘Congress-Left alliance in Tripura good for BJP’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp