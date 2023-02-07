Home Lifestyle Books

'The Garden of Tales': Stories of Rajasthani folk writer Vijaydan Detha translated into English

The book, translated by Vishes Kothari, draws the reader into the complex and quirky world of the common folk of Rajasthan, while bringing alive the magic of folklore and fable.

Published: 07th February 2023 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2023 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

'The Garden of Tales' by Vijaydan Detha

'The Garden of Tales' by Vijaydan Detha

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A seth who lends money by mortgaging the borrower's next birth or a bride who after the marriage discovers her husband is actually a woman, stories of legendary Rajasthani folk writer Vijaydan Detha are translated into English in new book, "The Garden of Tales".

The book, translated by Vishes Kothari, draws the reader into the complex and quirky world of the common folk of Rajasthan, while bringing alive the magic of folklore and fable.

It is published by Harper Perennial.

"My own point of entry into Detha's world has been from the world of oral literature. This world is set in timescales that are immediate and yet eternal, and in spaces that are limited to the village and the lake just outside but at the same time, cosmic.

"I have translated this world with an intuition that has been guided by intimacy, fondness and assertion. I hope these stories can help readers make sense of this world I share with Detha, and perhaps, of their own worlds," writes Kothari, whose previous translations of Detha's stories was titled, "Timeless Tales from Marwar" (2020).

Born on September 1, 1926, Detha, fondly known as 'Biji' in the literary world, spent decades of his life collecting folk stories from in and around his village Borunda and retelling them.

Nominated for Nobel prize for literature in 2006, he has received national and international acclaim, including Padma Shri, Rajasthan Ratna Award and Sahitya Akademi Award.

His timeless classics have been adapted into major plays and movies, such as "Duvidha", "Charandas Chor" and "Paheli".

According to the publishers, Detha's tales, while being about the rich and poor, the saint and sinner, are also populated by trees, animals, the wind and the rain, gods and goddesses, and even ghosts.

"And between them, they explore humanity in all its myriad manifestations: love and desire, innocence and cunning, wisdom and folly, greed and deceit, righteousness, valour and the illusion of power," they explained.

"The Garden of Tales", priced at Rs 368, is available for sale across online and offline stores.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijaydan Detha Rajasthani folkwriter The Garden of Tales
India Matters
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI raises repo rate by 25 bps, revises inflation and growth forecast
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court agrees to set up new bench to hear review plea in 2012 Chhawla gangrape case
CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)
CBI arrests Hyderabad-based chartered accountant in Delhi excise policy case
Image used for representational purpose only.
NEET PG 2023: Internership cut-off date deadline extended to August 11, MDS till June 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp