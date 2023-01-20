Home Lifestyle Books

'Unfinished Business': New book investigate practices of four controversial businessmen

Set against the backdrop of India's dynamic business environment, the book explores the four entrepreneurs' careers, their competitive advantages and the reasons for their enterprises' struggle.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Narrated through the professional trajectories of four high-profile businessmen, author Nandini Vijayaraghavan's upcoming book "Unfinished Business" is an investigative and insightful account of contemporary Indian corporate history.

The book, published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI), is scheduled to hit the stands on January 23.

The controversial quartet featured in the book are Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) chairman Anil Ambani, Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, the late Cafe Coffee Day founder VG Siddhartha and fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya.

Set against the backdrop of India's dynamic business environment, the book explores the four entrepreneurs' careers, their competitive advantages and the reasons for their enterprises' struggle, while other similar organisations whose CEOs shared these attributes survived, and even flourished.

'Why do certain businesses launched by affluent entrepreneurs with great products that appear to be destined for success underperform and in certain instances, fail?', 'Were these entrepreneurs solely responsible for the livelihood and investment losses?', and 'Did investors, regulators and the political establishment have a role to play?' are some of the questions that the book seeks to answer.

"Read 'Unfinished Business' to find out and discover facts and events hitherto not reported by the media, analysts and credit rating agencies," the Singapore-based author said in a statement.

According to the publishers, the book also questions how the Indian business ecosystem, regulatory norms, lenders' underwriting practices and investor due diligence influenced the organisations helmed by the quartet in question.

"Nandini's sharp analysis of India's corporate and banking landscape, through the journeys of four entrepreneurs, is a compelling read. It's a book that should be read by anyone interested in how business works in India, and we're thrilled to be publishing it," said Deepthi Talwar, executive editor at PRHI.

