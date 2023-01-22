Home Lifestyle Books

No quarrel between science and esoteric: Author Ipsita Roy Chakraverti

Witches have been believed to be present in several countries at some time or the other.

Published: 22nd January 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2023 12:25 PM   |  A+A-

'Way of the Witch' book review

'Way of the Witch' book review

By Trisha Mukherjee
Express News Service

What made you write a book on Wicca?
I think the word Wiccan is being misused lately. Some people, I call them the new-agers, who are working on the esoteric lines professionally, are going into things such as tarot, candle therapy, and claiming these come under the umbrella of Wicca, which is completely untrue. What happens is they charge good money for these services and then their prophecies don’t fructify, which results in their antecedents being looked into.  That is when they say they are my students. This book is what you could call the manual of Wicca.

Tell us about the origins of Wicca.
The origins of Wicca are said to go back 50,000 years. We still find images and statues of Lilith, or the Mother of Wicca, that archaeologists have dug up across the world. Lilith was the the first wife of Adam. She left to find her independence. In a way, she may have been the first feminist. Wicca has always been a global phenomenon. Witches have been believed to be present in several countries at some time or the other. In Japan, she is called dakini-ten; in Tibet she is known as khandroma; in Greece, she was Goddess Diana, but unfortunately by the time it came to our part of the world, it changed into dayan.

Witchcraft and magic have long been associated with superstition, but you approach these topics scientifically. Please elaborate.
One of the reasons why I took up Wicca in India years ago was because I was intent on banishing the word superstition. Unfortunately, the word magic or jaadu has taken form of jaadu-tona and now has negative connotations. I blame a lot of our holy men, the tantrics, who try to take advantage of people for commercial reasons. The real esoteric is part history and part science. I have dedicated a chapter on this. I would say there is no quarrel between science and the esoteric, because in Wicca, we follow the seven Hermetic principles.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wicca Ipsita Roy Chakraverti
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp