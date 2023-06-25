Home Lifestyle Books

Bangladesh: Portrait of a nation in tales

A collection of short stories from Bangladesh that makes a strong case for South Asian translators

Published: 25th June 2023 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2023 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

At 607 pages, Bangladesh is a tome providing glimpses into the day-to-day lives of characters whose lived experiences are so familiar yet distant.

At 607 pages, Bangladesh is a tome providing glimpses into the day-to-day lives of characters whose lived experiences are so familiar yet distant.

By Shrestha Saha
Express News Service

Tracing the evolution of a country based on short stories is a mammoth task. To do so for a nation wrought with political and militant turmoil is an even taller ask. That is exactly what Rifat Munim set out to do with Bangladesh: A Literary Journey Through 50 Short Stories.

At 607 pages, Bangladesh is a tome providing glimpses into the day-to-day lives of characters whose lived experiences are so familiar yet distant. It is different from any anthology to have emerged from across our eastern border for being a collection of stories that were all originally written in Bengali and later translated to English. It features writings by the likes of Shawkat Osman, Taslima Nasreen, Kayes Ahmed and Shaheen Akhtar to name a few, but equal and unwavering focus is placed on the translators––Mahmud Rahman, Kaiser Haq, Shawkat Hussain, Parveen Elias, Rama Sangye and Devalina Mookerjee among others––who rallied from around the world to bring the work to fruition.

It was Indian translator Arunava Sinha––his work is also part of the anthology ––who sowed the seed for the book in Munim, and three years later, the final product is a smorgasbord of fantasy, whim, hope and reality. The book stresses the need to discount a prevalent discourse that questions the ability of South Asians to do justice to English translations when compared to their native English counterparts.

“If South Asian writers can write so deftly in English with the likes of Amitav Ghosh, Anjum Hassan and Amit Chaudhuri, how can there not be exceptional translators? For instance, had a South Asian translated Gitanjali Shree’s Tomb of Sands, I am sure they would have made different choices than Daisy Rockwell,” says Munim. “What could be better than an anthology to promote a language and its journey,” he adds.

The book is designed to imitate Munim’s own journey of research for the book. Discovering the glorious shifts in styles and narratives as he went from one decade to another (1950s-90s), helped form the theme of the literary work. Driven by the singular idea of breaking stereotypes, he has tried to bring in the same diversity and flavour to his curation. The book features works by important female writers who, in the 1960s, not only brought feminism on the table, but also got voices of the underprivileged. Also, included are stories by male writers who were experimenting to come up with newer techniques of storytelling.

Most tales in the collection lend themselves to a kind of sensitivity that often feels imperative to the narrative. Take, for instance, Manju Sarker’s ‘My Dear Countrymen’. Translated by Quazi Mostain Billah, it revolves around a villager whose life-long allegiance to a party was determined by one hug from a politician on the campaign trail. Ironically, the story ends with the man falling into a ditch, and the voice of the leader, who is now the president, on the radio, bringing to light the tokenism of politics.  

Treading the fine line between the ‘art for art’s sake’ narrative and telling a socio-politically conscious story, however, proved difficult. The works of author Rashid Karim, for instance, who believed in hooking the reader, is drawn as a pioneer of the former. But, its lack of social sensitivity does little to discount the plethora of offerings they brought to the table. Munim admits to have put aside his own “Marxist bent of thinking” to curate for the bigger picture.

This is a book for the curious. What good is a translated work if it stays within the geographical confines. Bangladesh aims to go beyond the borders and find a place in history not just for its fictional value, but also for shining the light on the significance of translations in the South Asian context.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rifat Munim Bangladesh Short stories
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp