Home Lifestyle Books

Remember Ilavarasan? Perumal Murugan's 'Pyre', dedicated to the Dalit youth, in Booker Prize longlist

With this Murugan, 56, has become the first Tamil writer to make it to the prestigious list with his 2016 book "Pyre", which is translated from Tamil by Aniruddhan Vasudevan.

Published: 14th March 2023 08:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2023 01:09 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil writer Perumal Murugan. (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Writer Perumal Murugan's Tamil novel "Pyre" (original title, Pookuzhi) has been long-listed for International Booker Prize 2023.

It is among 13 books from across Asia, Africa, Europe and Latin America to make it to the longlist of the International Booker Prize 2023, announced by the Booker Prize Foundation on Tuesday.

The Tamil version is dedicated to R. Ilavarasan, a Dalit youth who was discovered dead on a railway track after his inter-caste marriage with a dominant caste woman saw him being targetted and eventually, the woman forced to abandon him.

Reacting to the Booker long-listing of his book, Perumal Murugan told The New Indian Express, "I am happy that the novel has been selected for the long list. I wrote the novel in 2012 while its English translation came out in 2017 and the UK edition came in 2021".
   
When asked about the book and "honour" killing, the subject it dealt with, Perumal Murgan said, he believes that speaking about the subject will create more awareness about it.

"I don't believe a novel will bring a drastic change immediately, however, it is a way of spreading the views. When topics such as "honour" killing are discussed in literature, cinema and news, there is a chance of it changing the mind of the people. Such incidents will also get reported," Murugan added.
  
With this Murugan, 56, has become the first Tamil writer to make it to the prestigious list with his 2016 book "Pyre", which is translated from Tamil by Aniruddhan Vasudevan. "Pyre" tells the tale of an inter-caste couple who elope, setting in motion a story of terrifying foreboding.

From this longlist, six books will be shortlisted for this year's prize at the London Book Fair on April 18.

The winner of the International Booker Prize 2023 will be announced at a ceremony at Sky Garden in London on May 23, with the prize money of GBP 50,000 also divided equally between the author and translator.

ALSO READ | 2020 is year of short story for me, says Perumal Murugan

The Tamil Nadu-born author, scholar and poet have written 10 novels, five collections of short stories and four anthologies of poetry. He won the Sahitya Akademi's Translation Prize for his novel 'Madhorubhagan', translated by Vasudevan as 'One Part Woman'.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Perumal Murugan International Booker Prize 2023
India Matters
A file image of an Indian farmer carrying wheat crop harvested from a field, used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW| Heat may affect India's wheat production, quality: FCI chief
Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at along the LAC in Arunachal Pradesh. (File Photo | AFP)
India accounts for 11 per cent share of total global arms imports: Report
A file photo of Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (L) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra may lose another big-ticket project soon
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Rise in hiring of contractual teachers in Kendriya Vidyalayas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp