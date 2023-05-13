When the wind god fell sick: Connected with nature

Dese Gowda By

Express News Service

At a time when humanity is increasingly disconnected from nature even as the threat of climate change looms large, When the Wind God Fell Sick and Other Folk Tales is a refreshing reminder of the importance of preserving the environment. An English translation of Jnanpith awardee Chandrashekhara Kambara’s collection of short stories Marave Marmarave, by literary critic and translator Krishna Manavalli, the book explores themes of environmental conservation and sustainability.

The eponymous story, When the Wind God Fell Sick, tells the tale of a god who falls ill due to the destruction of the forests. This, along with other stories like Gullava and the Lord of Rain, highlights the consequences of human actions on the environment and the need to take responsibility for our actions.

“Kambara’s works have always been very aware of global issues and have always explored them through folk imagination and wisdom,” says Manavalli, adding “These stories not only express a strong concern for preserving the environment but also the value of living among people, empathising with others and a sense of being connected with the inanimate.”

Manavalli’s translation also captures the essence of the folk culture, with its rich idioms and cultural references. “Folk idioms are very difficult to translate, but for me, it was an exhilarating challenge. I’m also a musician and I feel that translation and music are connected. When you want to sing a raga correctly and creatively, you really need to soak it up and practise it for a long time. The translation is similar, in the sense that you really need to understand the nuances of the source material you’re translating from,” shares Manavalli.

With the translation, Manavalli hopes to present Kambara’s works to a global audience, primarily young adults and children, believing that the book is particularly relevant in today’s time amid the battle against the climate crisis.

“There is a message in almost all these stories about the world we live in. And then it also makes us much more sensitive to living in a society. I think children and young adults can relate to that very easily, apart from enjoying all these fascinating stories that come from very diverse locations,” she concludes.

When the Wind God Fell Sick and Other Folk Tales

Rupa Publications Rs 250

