Beyond the Burden of Legacy   

M P Nathanael By

Express News Service

Contrary to the opinion that one may form at first glance, this is not a biography of Rahul Gandhi. The author, Sugata Srinivasraju, states that at the very beginning. Instead, “it examines and analyses Rahul Gandhi’s ideas, leadership, reason and emotion since he officially entered politics in March 2004”. True to the disclaimer, it is not until one is past the first few chapters that the focus shifts to the Congress leader. Thereafter, the author dwells on the predicament that the progeny of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty has to go through—how his past is being strategically tied to his family’s by the ruling dispensation “to stop him from staking claim to the future”.

The title, Strange Burdens, dwells on the pressures the Gandhi scion carries due to his family’s legacy and the decades of governance by the Congress party, “but there are stranger ones in the realm of realpolitik”. The Hindu- and Hindutva-driven ideology of the RSS has propelled Modi to the post of PM, and stay put at the elevated position. Rahul, though, the author says, has his own “idea of India”—“an undefined recent past in which India was harmonious, tolerant, compassionate, egalitarian, secular, modern and economically flourishing; where democracy was practised and democratic institutions were not under threat”. This, being an abstract phrase, has, however, failed to win over the masses.

To a large extent, Rahul lacks the political instinct of his father, Rajiv Gandhi, but overtakes him with a greater degree of compassion and sincerity. The Congress leader’s fondness for Rajiv and Indira Gandhi had a tremendous impact on his life and he wells up at the mention of their assassination. Having formally joined politics in 2004, “he had lived with these excruciating pains for over 38 years”. Rather than shaking off his dynastic legacy, he has “embraced it as a family of sacrifice”.

The book focuses, at length, on the tussle between Rahul and Modi and the BJP. The first few chapters give an impression of the author singing paeans of Modi and his political acumen, which has enabled him to remain rock solid at the helm of governance.

But the comparison gives essential points for Rahul to emulate, some of which he did—his visits to temples before elections in Gujarat was one. In 2014, the AK Antony report concluded that it was the typecasting of the Congress as a party indulging in “minority appeasement” by BJP that turned the tide against the former in the Lok Sabha polls. To overcome the accusation, Congress changed its course towards “Hindutva lite”.

A chapter is devoted to the religious affiliation of Rahul. To counter the narrative propagated by the BJP that he was a foreigner to Hindu religion, the author has delved into the ancestry of the Congress leader who claims to be a Brahmin, and hence his liberty to worship in the temples.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by Rahul, which concluded on January 30 this year in Srinagar, brought him closer to the people. An intimacy was generated between him and the voters “because of the proximity”. Children rode on his shoulders while women accompanied him, walking hand-in-hand. Selfies with Rahul became a craze. People crowded around him to be in the same frame.

Towards the end, the author dwells on the defamation case filed against Rahul that led to his disqualification following his conviction. Sentencing the leader to two years imprisonment had a “domino effect”, depriving him of his Parliament seat and also the house which he had occupied for several years. The book notes that it would have been wiser if he had “apologised and moved forward to fight bigger battles”. The author has quoted several prominent personalities and journalists apart from Rahul, which makes for a large chunk of the book. The references towards the end run into 56 pages.

Overall, Strange Burdens is a must-read for all, particularly for those in the realm of politics as it deftly analyses various aspects of the political game, offering sane advice at many places.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Contrary to the opinion that one may form at first glance, this is not a biography of Rahul Gandhi. The author, Sugata Srinivasraju, states that at the very beginning. Instead, “it examines and analyses Rahul Gandhi’s ideas, leadership, reason and emotion since he officially entered politics in March 2004”. True to the disclaimer, it is not until one is past the first few chapters that the focus shifts to the Congress leader. Thereafter, the author dwells on the predicament that the progeny of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty has to go through—how his past is being strategically tied to his family’s by the ruling dispensation “to stop him from staking claim to the future”. The title, Strange Burdens, dwells on the pressures the Gandhi scion carries due to his family’s legacy and the decades of governance by the Congress party, “but there are stranger ones in the realm of realpolitik”. The Hindu- and Hindutva-driven ideology of the RSS has propelled Modi to the post of PM, and stay put at the elevated position. Rahul, though, the author says, has his own “idea of India”—“an undefined recent past in which India was harmonious, tolerant, compassionate, egalitarian, secular, modern and economically flourishing; where democracy was practised and democratic institutions were not under threat”. This, being an abstract phrase, has, however, failed to win over the masses. To a large extent, Rahul lacks the political instinct of his father, Rajiv Gandhi, but overtakes him with a greater degree of compassion and sincerity. The Congress leader’s fondness for Rajiv and Indira Gandhi had a tremendous impact on his life and he wells up at the mention of their assassination. Having formally joined politics in 2004, “he had lived with these excruciating pains for over 38 years”. Rather than shaking off his dynastic legacy, he has “embraced it as a family of sacrifice”.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The book focuses, at length, on the tussle between Rahul and Modi and the BJP. The first few chapters give an impression of the author singing paeans of Modi and his political acumen, which has enabled him to remain rock solid at the helm of governance. But the comparison gives essential points for Rahul to emulate, some of which he did—his visits to temples before elections in Gujarat was one. In 2014, the AK Antony report concluded that it was the typecasting of the Congress as a party indulging in “minority appeasement” by BJP that turned the tide against the former in the Lok Sabha polls. To overcome the accusation, Congress changed its course towards “Hindutva lite”. A chapter is devoted to the religious affiliation of Rahul. To counter the narrative propagated by the BJP that he was a foreigner to Hindu religion, the author has delved into the ancestry of the Congress leader who claims to be a Brahmin, and hence his liberty to worship in the temples. The Bharat Jodo Yatra undertaken by Rahul, which concluded on January 30 this year in Srinagar, brought him closer to the people. An intimacy was generated between him and the voters “because of the proximity”. Children rode on his shoulders while women accompanied him, walking hand-in-hand. Selfies with Rahul became a craze. People crowded around him to be in the same frame. Towards the end, the author dwells on the defamation case filed against Rahul that led to his disqualification following his conviction. Sentencing the leader to two years imprisonment had a “domino effect”, depriving him of his Parliament seat and also the house which he had occupied for several years. The book notes that it would have been wiser if he had “apologised and moved forward to fight bigger battles”. The author has quoted several prominent personalities and journalists apart from Rahul, which makes for a large chunk of the book. The references towards the end run into 56 pages. Overall, Strange Burdens is a must-read for all, particularly for those in the realm of politics as it deftly analyses various aspects of the political game, offering sane advice at many places. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp