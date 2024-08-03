'Theivanai' book review: In God’s own tongue

The first thing that strikes you when you finish reading Kala Krishnan’s Theivanai is why do we not have more books on Murugan in English? Why is so little written about this Lord of courage, victory and wisdom? In the world of mythological fiction where other Hindu deities vie for shelf space in a bookstore, barely any titles in English exist on the chief deity from Tamil Nadu. Krishnan’s novel not only fills this gap, but also brings to life the cultural richness and spiritual depth surrounding Murugan and his divine consorts.

Theivanai is part two of the Murugan trilogy by Krishnan and, just like the first one, this too stays true to its cause and shows us Murugan the warrior and Murugan the lover of poetry and the ‘God of Tamizh’. The first book in the trilogy, Mahasena, explores the origins of this divine figure, son of Shiva and Parvati, and brother of Ganesha. The novel follows the fiercely brave boy’s journey from infancy, separated from his mother, and raised by the Krittika maidens (his six mothers), and to his destined confrontation with the powerful demon Surapadman. The second part, Theivanai, takes forward the cliff-hanger on which the first one had ended. The book starts with Ganesha reminiscing about Murugan’s birth, the impending war with the great asura Surapadman, and how his brother’s birth has a larger cause attached to it.

Krishnan has neatly divided the book into two sections—each standing on its own. The first one, The God’s Test, is all about the ensuing war, of victories and losses, of tears and sweat, of love and longing while the second one, The Poet’s Victory, is all about how language takes shape, the poet’s assembly, the due given to women poets and the great competition to find the 12 best poets. The last chapters of both the sections are aptly titled ‘In the Aftermath’, and leaves one with a tinge of sadness and anger (not revealing the plot as to why you may feel so).