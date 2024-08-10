'Wild Houses' book review: Establishes Colin Barrett as one of the finest writers from contemporary Ireland
In Colin Barrett’s 2024-novel Wild Houses, we follow three young people who are coming to terms with life’s unease in a small-town of Ireland. Nominated for the 2024 Booker Prize, the book establishes Barrett as one of the finest writers emerging from contemporary Ireland.
Set in the North County, Mayo, the novel begins with Dev Hendricks lying on his couch with his dog as he waits for his friends to bring a kidnapped teenager. As Dev takes stock of the situation—that there is a crime taking place in his house, drug business is involved, and his mother is dead leaving the house and her dog to him—he can only wish to escape it. On the other side of the town, there is Nicky, younger than Dev, who is confronted with the question of her future, and whether she’d leave for Dublin soon when the boy she is ‘going out with’ is kidnapped. Doll English submits to being kidnapped, but only wants to call his mother once because he knows how much she holds on to him ever since his brother and father left them alone. With this suspenseful and haunting plot, we follow Dev, Nicky and Doll in a journey that will eventually upturn their lives for good.
That Barrett is a stunning storyteller is certain. His short story collections have proven his penchant for writing sentences that land with an everlasting impact. In Wild Houses, he employs a similar technique where his sentences are written to swallow the reader in the complex vortex of its characters. It makes use of descriptions to bring the reader smack in the middle of Ballina’s underbelly.
Characterised by drug abuse, illegal trade, working-class settlements and crimes, the sordidness of Irish counties have become an interesting setting for stories that are not simply black-and-white, but also explore the grey areas where the binaries blur. Lisa McInerney, the 2016 winner of the Women’s Prize for Fiction, explored the underbelly of Cork in her winning-novel The Glorious Heresies. Through characters on the margins, who had to bear the brunt of the country’s economic downturn, the novel painted a picture of Ireland beyond the emotionally fragile domestic worlds of its protagonists.
Barrett’s novel extends McInerney’s vision of crime in the counties by exploring how his characters deal with the space rather than the crime itself. Unlike McInerney, who thought more through the plot and the external world acting upon her characters, Barrett takes the course of investigating the worlds within his protagonists. Dev is in a constant personal turmoil watching the crime inflicted by the Ferdia brothers on Doll and remembering his school days of bullying and torture. Nicky is daunted by the question of her future and her feelings for Doll. Doll himself finds neither a home nor the rizz to set him apart as he imagines himself to be. He is caught in the murky quagmire of paying penance and learning to be kind in a world where kindness was never the most natural way to deal with things. The exploration of these brittle lifeworlds is fascinating. This is what makes the reader stick to the novel beyond waking hours. While one may anticipate some more light on Barrett’s equally interesting secondary characters, but they are kept in the shadows of his three protagonists.
Gabe and Sketch remain violent men who are only arguing and stand as contradiction to Dev. They go unexplored as two men of varying ages, or brothers involved in a feckless task. Sheila and Cillian are easily forgettable because they remain mere background props for Nicky to make sense of Doll’s life and current situation.
Barrett’s story has the wherewithal to make this novel gain a smooth entry into the shortlist. Like Booker’s previous winners Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart or Prophet Song by Paul Lynch, it carves out stories that heavily foreground imagination steeped in reality, characters borne out of circumstances, and a question of fixity that constantly blurs boundaries of belongingness, interpersonal connections and the relation to the self.