'Desires, Dreams and Powers' book review: Testament to Tathagata Roy's dramatic, tumultuous life

Roy’s reminiscences of his childhood in Shillong are equally captivating. During his tenure as the Governor of Meghalaya (2018-2020), he was filled with a sense of nostalgia as he returned to Shillong. He fondly recalled playing football near the Pasteur Institute and enjoying the picturesque nightscapes. However, the Shillong he found had changed significantly, with air conditioners now a necessity and the charming gabled houses replaced by flat-roofed concrete buildings. Despite these changes, the Raj Bhavan, surrounded by temperate-zone fruit trees and flowering plants, provided a comforting link to the past.

What sets this memoir apart is Roy’s casual observation of Bengali society, which reveals multiple layers of economic and gendered nuances still prevalent today. For instance, when speaking about his college days, Roy points out, “In our days, there was no career counselling in India for boys or girls leaving school—actually, I don’t think there is one even now. So, boys would typically opt for professional courses that, in the eyes of their guardians, would secure them a good job. Girls, on the other hand, typically enrolled in conventional courses, often in the arts or humanities stream, that would make them suitable for the marriage market.”

In the chapters covering the 1980s and 1990s, Roy presents a critical view of the political landscape. He reflects on the normalisation of corruption and criticises the Congress party’s dynastic politics and appeasement policies. Roy’s disillusionment with these policies led to his alignment with the BJP, attracted by the integrity and principles of leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani. His account of the BJP’s rise, internal dynamics and the broader national scene provides valuable insights into the political shifts of the time.

The latter part reflects on the politically tumultuous years marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and significant setbacks for the BJP in West Bengal. Roy provides a critical analysis of the BJP’s missteps during the 2021 state elections, which led to the incumbent TMC winning the majority yet again. Roy highlights the disconnect with the local populace and the sidelining of dedicated party members, which led to the BJP’s loss. But, Roy remains hopeful about the future, emphasising the need for ideological training and strategic planning to rejuvenate the party’s prospects in West Bengal.

Desires, Dreams, and Powers is a light read and particularly relatable to people from this region. Despite Roy’s political opinions, which may not be widely accepted by audiences with different ideologies, this memoir is a testament to his dramatic and tumultuous life, documenting a journey worth sharing.