Taiwan romance novelist Chiung Yao dies in apparent suicide

Taipei, Taiwan: Taiwanese writer Chiung Yao, whose romance novels were wildly popular in the Chinese-speaking world, has died, authorities said Wednesday. She was 86.

The body of Chiung Yao, which was the pen name used by Chen Che, was found at her home in New Taipei City, the local fire department told AFP.

She appeared to have taken her own life, the department said.

Chiung Yao was a prolific writer, publishing over 60 books in a career spanning more than five decades.

"In the drawers of every literary young girl in 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, there were a few Chiung Yao novels tucked away, hidden from the fear of being confiscated by teachers," said Tsai Mei-tzu, a professor of Chinese literature at the National Cheng Kung University.

"Even after the 1990s, Chiung Yao's old-fashioned romances did not fade away. The classical undertones and dramatic tension continued to sustain her empire of love stories," she told AFP.

Chiung Yao was born in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu on April 20, 1938, Taiwan's semi-official Central News Agency reported.

She fled to Taiwan with her family in 1949 after Chiang Kai-shek's nationalist forces lost a civil war to Mao Zedong's fighters.